High School Football
2nd round playoff recap: East St. Louis, Mater Dei post victories
Saturday was another busy day for metro-east football teams, as there was a huge slate of games. Here is a recap of Saturday’s action:
East St. Louis crushes Rock Island
A 42-point first quarter sent the East St. Louis Flyers to an easy 70-28 road win against Rock Island on Saturday in the second round of the IHSA Class 6A postseason.
The top-seeded Flyers improved to 11-0, while No. 9 seed Rock Island finished at 8-3.
Tyler Macon’s 16-yard touchdown run got East St. Louis going. Macon then connected with Keontez Lewis for a 47-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0. Macon then hit Dominic Lovett for a 49-yard touchdown pass before DaMonta Witherspoon rumbled in from 10 yards. Macon and Witherspoon added touchdown runs to cap the 42-point first quarter, which also included a pair of two-point conversion runs from Witherspoon and another two point conversion from Macon to Lawaun Powell, Jr.
Witherspoon added two touchdown runs in the second quarter and another two-point conversion run. Macon, meanwhile, connected with Lovett on a 36-yard scoring strike and added a two-point conversion run himself, as the Flyers led 64-14 at halftime.
DeAndre Lawrence’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for East St. Louis, which will face Oak Lawn Richards in a third round game next weekend.
In other action Saturday:
- Class 2A: (5) Nashville 28, (4) Bismarck (Co-op) 14 The Hornets improved to 10-1.
Class 3A: (5) Mater Dei 21, (10) Fairfield 6. The Knights improved to 10-1 while winning their 10th-straight game. Mater Dei will face Quincy Notre Dame in a third round match-up. The Knights defeated Quincy Notre Dame 43-20 earlier this season.
- Class 4A: (10) Prairie Central 28, (2) Columbia 22. The Eagles finished their season at 10-1.
- Class 5A: (11) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, (14) Triad 13. The Knights finished at 7-4.
- Class 8A: (1) Minooka 34, (16) Edwardsville 17. The Tigers finished the season at 8-3.
