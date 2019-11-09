2nd round playoff recap: East St. Louis, Mater Dei post victories

Saturday was another busy day for metro-east football teams, as there was a huge slate of games. Here is a recap of Saturday’s action:

East St. Louis crushes Rock Island

A 42-point first quarter sent the East St. Louis Flyers to an easy 70-28 road win against Rock Island on Saturday in the second round of the IHSA Class 6A postseason.

The top-seeded Flyers improved to 11-0, while No. 9 seed Rock Island finished at 8-3.

Tyler Macon’s 16-yard touchdown run got East St. Louis going. Macon then connected with Keontez Lewis for a 47-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0. Macon then hit Dominic Lovett for a 49-yard touchdown pass before DaMonta Witherspoon rumbled in from 10 yards. Macon and Witherspoon added touchdown runs to cap the 42-point first quarter, which also included a pair of two-point conversion runs from Witherspoon and another two point conversion from Macon to Lawaun Powell, Jr.

Witherspoon added two touchdown runs in the second quarter and another two-point conversion run. Macon, meanwhile, connected with Lovett on a 36-yard scoring strike and added a two-point conversion run himself, as the Flyers led 64-14 at halftime.

DeAndre Lawrence’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for East St. Louis, which will face Oak Lawn Richards in a third round game next weekend.

In other action Saturday: