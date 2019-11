High School Football Mascoutah vs Kankakee, IHSA Class 5A postseason, Nov. 9, 2019 November 10, 2019 12:03 AM

The Mascoutah High School Indians IHSA football team defeated Kankakee Kays 22-18 in a Class 5A second round playoff game in Mascoutah, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.