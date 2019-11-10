High School Football

Quarterfinal round high school football playoff schedule

East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon will lead the Flyers into a Class 6A quarterfinal round game against Oak Lawn Richards
East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon will lead the Flyers into a Class 6A quarterfinal round game against Oak Lawn Richards Photo by Chris Johns

Following is a list of quarterfinal round playoff games involving metro east area football teams. Official dates and times will be released by the IHSA on Monday. Seeds are in brackets.

Class 6A

(4) Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at (1) East St. Louis (11-0)

Class 5A

(12) Mascoutah (8-3) at (9) Joliet Catholic

Class 3A

(9) Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at (5) Mater Dei (10-1)

Class 2A

(1) Pana (10-1) at (5) Nashville (10-1)

