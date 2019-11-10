High School Football
Quarterfinal round high school football playoff schedule
Following is a list of quarterfinal round playoff games involving metro east area football teams. Official dates and times will be released by the IHSA on Monday. Seeds are in brackets.
Class 6A
(4) Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at (1) East St. Louis (11-0)
Class 5A
(12) Mascoutah (8-3) at (9) Joliet Catholic
Class 3A
(9) Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at (5) Mater Dei (10-1)
Class 2A
(1) Pana (10-1) at (5) Nashville (10-1)
