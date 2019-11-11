These were 14 of the top performances from the second week of the IHSA football playoffs

Thomas Conroy, Mascoutah, LB

Conroy led a fired up Indians defensive unit with 10 tackles as Mascoutah defeated Kankakee 22-18 in a second round Class 5A playoff game.

Nic Horner, Columbia QB

Horner completed 9-of-18 for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-22 loss to Fairbury Prairie Central at a Class 4A second round playoff game. Columbia’s season ended at 10-1.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB

Macon threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Flyers overwhelmed Rock Island 70-28 in a second round Class 6A playoff game. Macon ran for 96 yards and was 9-of-16 for 228 yards for the Flyers who improve to 11-0 for the season.

Collin McCray, LB, Nolan Foppe, LB and Ben Kassen, DL, Mater Dei

This trio made a difference as the Knights (10-1) upset Fairfield 21-6 in a Class 3A second round game. Foppe led the way with 17 tackles while Kassen added 15 and McCray chipped in with 14.

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei, RB

Napovanice ran for 106 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for another 50 yards as the Knights (10-1) defeated Fairfield 21-6 in a Class 3A second round game.

Kendrick Scarbrough, DL and Darius Walker, LB, East St. Louis

Scarborugh and Walker were both credited with 10 tackles and added three assists as the Flyers (11-0) moved into the Class 6A quarterfinals with a lopsided 70-28 win over Rock Island

Eli Wagner, LB and Mason Kohlenberger, DL, Columbia

A senior all-state linebacker, Wagner combined with Kohlenberger for 21 tackles in the Eagles second round Class 4A playoff loss to Fairbury Prairie Central.

DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB

Witherspoon scored on runs of 10, 10 and 3 yards, finishing the day with 208 yards on the ground for the Flyers, who ran past Rock Island 70-28 in a Class 6A playoff game.

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills ran for 143 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown as the Indians (8-3) moved into state quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 with a 22-18 Class 5A win over Kankakee. Wills now has run for 1,848 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Logan Wongler, Triad, QB

Wongler ran for 108 yards and added a touchdown pass to Amaziah Lusk in a 27-13 loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a Class 5A playoff game.