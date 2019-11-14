Quarterfinal preview: Three area teams are three wins away from state football titles

Three teams from the metro-east region will compete in second round IHSA playoff football games on Saturday.

Here’s a look ahead to their quarterfinal round games:

Class 6A: (4) Oak Lawn Richards at (1) East St. Louis

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

Last Time out: Oak Lawn Richards def. Peoria High 42-34; East St. Louis def. Rock Island 70-28

Scouting the Bulldogs (10-1); The Bulldogs came within a whisker of reaching the state title game a year ago, dropping a 38-35 decision to Crete-Monee in the Class 6A semifinals to finish 12-1. Coached by Tony Sheehan, the Bulldogs, a member of the South Suburban Red Conference, are making their 37th postseason appearance and 11th straight The Bulldogs won the Class 4A state title in both 1988 and 1989. Richards, which returned 15 starters from a year ago, are led by senior running back Leshon Williams. Ranked as the top-running back in the Chicago area before the start of the 2019 season, the 5-10, 210-pound Williams has rushed for over 1,800 yards this season after piling up more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. Headed to the University of Iowa, Williams rolled up more than 300 yards on the ground a week ago in the Bulldogs 42-34 win over Peoria.

Scouting the Flyers (11-0): The top-ranked team in Class 5A, the Flyers (11-0) have been dominating in playoff wins over Chicago Morgan Park (44-0) and Rock Island (70-28) as they pursue state title No. 9. Averaging 51 points a game, the Flyers arsenal of playmakers continue to excel. Junior quarterback Tyler Macon has the luxury of throwing to a quartet of future D1 players at the wide receiver spots. Junior Dominic Lovett (53 receptions, 1,177 yards, 12 TDs) leads that group which included seniors Lawaun Powell and Antonio Johnson along with junior Keontez Lewis, all of which have at least 27 receptions and over 500 receiving yards. Macon has accounted for just shy of 4,000 yards in total offense and has had a hand in 45 touchdowns (33 passing, 12 rushing) while senior running back DaMonta Witherspoon has more than 1,400 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. Johnson, the top-two way starter in the state, is one of the top high school defensive backs in the nation while defensive linemen Kevon Billingsley (109 tackles) and Kendrick Scarbrough (114 tackles, 14 sacks) are among the best in the state.

UP NEXT: The East St. Louis-Oak Lawn Richard winner will play either No. 2 Chatham-Glenwood (11-0) or No. 11 New Lenox Providence Catholic (8-3)

Class 5A (12) Mascoutah at (9) Joliet Catholic

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Last Time out: Mascoutah defeated Kankakee 22-18; Joliet Catholic defeated Mount Zion 27-14

Scouting the Indians (8-3): In a year in which they celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Class 3A state title, the current group of Indians have celebrated as well, advancing to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. Coach Josh Lee, whose team had to win its final three regular season games in order to clinch a playoff berth, is led by senior running back Devin Wills, who has rushed for 1,848 yards and leads the entire St. Louis area in scoring with 30 touchdowns and 184 points. The improvement of senior quarterback Devon Ross (1,500 yards passing, 16 touchdowns) has helped take some of the pressure off Wills. The Indians defense, whose last minute goal line stand saved the Indians win against Kankakee, doesn’’t have any stars, but has been solid for much of the season. Linebackers Thomas Conroy (74 tackles) and Andrew Schultz (72) lead the Indians defense which has seven players with 50 or more tackles.

Scouting the Hilltoppers (8-3) The most successful high school football program in state history with 14 state championships in 18 title game appearances, the Hilltoppers are playing a Mississippi Valley Conference school in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row after beating Highland en route to state title No. 14 last season. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Voss took over in week five of the regular season and has guided the Hilltoppers to seven wins. Of Vos’ 54 completions 10 have been for touchdowns. Joliet Catholic has rushed for more than 2,800 yards with sophomore Jordan Anderson leading th e way with 1,033 yards and 17 touchdowns.

UP NEXT: The winner of the Mascoutah-Joliet Catholic game will play either No. 11 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin or No. 2 Rochester (10-1)

Class 3A: (9) Quincy Notre Dame at (5) Mater Dei

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Last time out: Notre Dame defeated Beardstown 21-7; Mater Dei defeated Fairfield 21-6

Scouting the Raiders (8-3) Making their 24th playoff appearance, Notre Dame hast lost to only undefeated Richmond-Burton since dropping a 43-20 decision at Mater Dei in week six of the regular season and is coming off a 21-7 win against Beardstown a week ago. Quarterback Ike Wiley leads the Raiders offense and dangerous both running and throwing the football. The 6-foot 180 pound Wiley ran for 121 yards a week ago and added a touchdown pass. Running backs Lake Bergman and -Johnny Ohnemus are solid in the backfield. On defense, the Raiders have been prone to giving up the big play and have surrendered over 23 points per game.

Scouting the Knights (10-1) In the quarterfinals for the second time in four years, coach Jim Stiebel has his football team clicking on all cylinders heading into their rematch with the Raiders. Quarterback Reed Braundmeier, who threw for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 43-20 win over QND, has over 2,300 yards and 23 scoring passes. Fleet wide junior wide receiver Mitchell Haake (43 receptions, 876 yards, 9 TD’s is one of the best in the state, while big, strong Ben Kassen has caught 34 passes for 580 yards and 5 TD’s. But the player who makes the Knights offense so strong is senior Zach Napovanice. The versatile Napovanice has been one of the top offensive players in the St. Louis area, rushing for 1,431 yards and also grabbing 546 receptions fr over 600 yards. With 24 touchdowns, Napovanice is one of the top scorers in the St. Louis area. Linebacker Nolan Foppe (90 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 Int.) is one of six Knights players with 60 or more tackles.

UP NEXT: The QND-Mater Dei winner will play either No. 3 Vandalia (11-0) or No. 2 Williamsville (11-0).