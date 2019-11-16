Mascoutah defeats powerhouse Joliet Catholic, advances to Class 5A semifinals

It’s on to the state semifinals for Mascoutah’s football team.

The 12-seeded Indians traveled north to Joliet Catholic on Saturday and came away with an impressive 21-14 upset of the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers in an IHSA Class 5A quarterfinal game.

Devin Wills’ 1-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left secured the win. Logen Timmon added the point after, as the Indians improved to 9-3.

The Indians, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Class 3A state crown, advance to face No. 2 seed Rochester (11-1) in the state semifinals next weekend. This was Mascoutah’s first appearance in the state quarterfinals since 2008.

Kenyetta Williams put Joliet Catholic ahead with a 66-yard touchdown run just 51 seconds into the proceedings. Ante Acosta added the extra point. Mascoutah drew even a few minutes later when Devon Ross connected with Aidan Jones for a 21-yard scoring strike. Timmon booted the point after.

Still knotted 7-7 at halftime, Wills’ 80-yard scamper, followed by Timmon’s extra point, put the Indians ahead 14-7 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Jordan Anderson’s 38-yard run and Acosta’s point after less than two minutes later tied the score.

The game remained deadlocked until Wills’ touchdown run. Wills finished with 141 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Joliet Catholic, the most successful high school football program in state history with 14 state championships in 18 title game appearances, finished at 8-4.