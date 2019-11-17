High School Football
Semifinal round high school football playoff schedule
Following is a list of semifinal round games in the IHSA football playoffs. Games will be played Saturday. Times will be released on Monday.
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0)
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4)
Class 7A
Chicago Mount Carmel (12-0) at Villa Park Willowbrook (11-1)
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0)
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2)
Chatham-Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0)
Class 5A
Rockford Boylan Catholic (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3)
Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3)
Class 4A
Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0)
Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1)
Class 3A
Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1)
Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3)
Class 2A
Minonk Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman Catholic (11-1)
Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1)
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Kewanee Wethersfield (12-0)
Moweaqua Central A & M (12-0) at Athens (10-2)
Comments