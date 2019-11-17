High School Football

Semifinal round high school football playoff schedule

Following is a list of semifinal round games in the IHSA football playoffs. Games will be played Saturday. Times will be released on Monday.

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4)

Class 7A

Chicago Mount Carmel (12-0) at Villa Park Willowbrook (11-1)

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0)

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2)

Chatham-Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0)

Class 5A

Rockford Boylan Catholic (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3)

Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0)

Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1)

Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3)

Class 2A

Minonk Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman Catholic (11-1)

Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1)

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Kewanee Wethersfield (12-0)

Moweaqua Central A & M (12-0) at Athens (10-2)

