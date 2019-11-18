Here are 11 local high school football stars from the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs

Thomas Conroy, LB and Cedric Rhodes, DB, Mascoutah

Rhodes and Conroy had seven tackles each to lead the Indians (9-3) past Joliet Catholic 21-14 in a Class 5A quarterfinal round game.

Ben Kassen, Mater Dei, DL

Kassen did his part as he recorded 13 tackles in the Knights 21-19 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Keontez Lewis, WR and Lawaun Powell, WR, East St. Louis

Lewis and Powell combined for eight receptions , 130 yards and two touchdowns as East St. Louis (12-0) moved into the Class 6A semifinals with a 60-0 win over Oak Lawn Richards.

Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis, WR

Lovett hauled in scoring passes of 28 and 54 yards in the Flyers 60-0 win over Oak Lawn Richards in a Class 6A quarterfinal. Lovett finished the day with six receptions for 119 yards.

Tyler Macon, East St. Louis. QB

Macon was brilliant once again as he completed 19 of 21 for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers 60-0 Class 6A quarterfinal win over Oak Lawn Richards. Macon has thrown for 3,621 yards and 36 touchdowns this year.

Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei, RB

Napovanice ran for 100 yards and scored on a 49-yard touchdown run but it wasn’t enough as the Knights (10-2) fell to Quincy Notre Dame 21-19 in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Napovanice finished the season with 25 touchdowns and more than 2,100 yards of total offense.

Kendrick Scarbrough, DL and Darius Walker, LB, East St. Louis

Two of six Flyers defenders who had a hand in 10 or more tackles, Scarbrough and Walker combined for 23 tackles as East St. Louis blanked Oak Lawn Richards 60-0 at Clyde Jordan Stadium

Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB

Wills rushed for 141 yards and scored twice in the Indians upset 21-14 quarterfinal round win over defending Class 5A state champion Joliet Catholic. Wills scored on an 80 yard run and his 1-yard run with 16 seconds left gave the Indians (9-3) victory. Wills now has 1,989 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns for the season.