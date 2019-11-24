High School Football

State championship high school football playoff schedule

Following is a list of the eight IHSA state championship football games which will be held Nov. 29-30 at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

Friday, Nov. 29

Class 1A

Lena (L.-Winslow) (13-0) vs. Moweaqua (Central A & M) (13-0), 10 am.

Class 2A

Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (12-1) vs. Nashville (12-1), 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Byron (12-1) vs. Williamsville (13-0), 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Richmond (R.-Burton) (13-0) vs. Murphysboro [Coop] (11-2), 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30

Class 5A

Chicago (St. Rita) (10-3) vs. Rochester (12-1), 10 a.m.

Class 6A

Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (Sr.) (13-0), 1 p.m.

Class 7A

Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (13-0) vs. LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (13-0), 4 p.m.

Class 8A

Gurnee (Warren) (13-0) vs. Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (13-0), 7 p.m.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
