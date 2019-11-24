High School Football
State championship high school football playoff schedule
Following is a list of the eight IHSA state championship football games which will be held Nov. 29-30 at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
Friday, Nov. 29
Class 1A
Lena (L.-Winslow) (13-0) vs. Moweaqua (Central A & M) (13-0), 10 am.
Class 2A
Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (12-1) vs. Nashville (12-1), 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Byron (12-1) vs. Williamsville (13-0), 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Richmond (R.-Burton) (13-0) vs. Murphysboro [Coop] (11-2), 7 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 30
Class 5A
Chicago (St. Rita) (10-3) vs. Rochester (12-1), 10 a.m.
Class 6A
Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (Sr.) (13-0), 1 p.m.
Class 7A
Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (13-0) vs. LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (13-0), 4 p.m.
Class 8A
Gurnee (Warren) (13-0) vs. Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (13-0), 7 p.m.
Comments