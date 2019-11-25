East St. Louis’ Macon, Columbia’s Horner among 9 from area on all-state football team

East St Louis junior quarterback Tyler Macon headlines a list of nine metro-east area football players selected as members of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state teams for the 2019 season.

The 6-foot 190-pound Macon, who will lead the undefeated Flyers (13-0) against (Crystal Lake) Prairie Ridge in the Class 6A state title game Saturday in DeKalb, is joined by teammate Javontez Spraggins as Class 6A selections. The IHSFCA announced all-state selections and honorable mention picks on Friday.

A two-time first team all-Southwestern Conference selection, Macon’s offensive numbers are staggering as the leader of a Flyers’ offense which is averaging over 51 points a game and scored 671 points this season. Macon has completed 205 of 295 passes (69.5%) for 2,937 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has been intercepted only seven times.

Macon has also has rushed for 716 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Spraggins, a 6-3 330-pound offensive lineman, is a three-time all SWC selection. He committed to attend the University of Tennessee this summer.

A third member of the SWC, O’Fallon senior Ryan Ritchie, was chosen to the Class 8A all-state team.

A 6-4 295-pound offensive lineman, Ritchie was a first team all-SWC selection this past season under first-year coach Byron Gettis. Ritchie is being recruited by Illinois, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Ball State and McKendree, among others.

Offensive linemen Matt Wilson of Mascoutah and Trevor Zobrist of Highland were selected to the Class 5A team. Wilson (6-5, 330) was a big reason Mascoutah finished 9-4 and reached the state semifinal where it lost to Rochester on Saturday. Zobrist (6-2, 250) led Highland to a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title and a final record of 7-4.

Columbia senior quarterback Nic Horner was chosen as a Class 4A all-state selection. The 5-9, 160-pound Horner completed 90 of 132 (68.1%) passes for 1,606 yards and 24 touchdowns while running for 512 yards and eight scores. The Eagles (10-1) won the Cahokia Conference title and advanced to the second round of fhe Class 4A playoffs.

Civic Memorial quarterback linebacker and running back Nick Walker was also chosen to the Class 4A team. Walker (6-2, 190) had 133 tackles, including 75 solos for the Eagles, while rushing for 524 yards and eight touchdowns..

Mater Dei senior running back and wide receiver Zach Napovanice (6-2, 195) was a Class 3A all-state selection. A key member of the Knights team which finished 10-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals, Napovanice finished his senior season with 1,531 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing while catching 57 passes for 639 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nashville junior quarterback Cole Malawy (5-8, 160) was a Class 2A all-state selection. Malawy will lead the Hornes (12-1) against Sterling Newman in the Class 2A state title game on Friday in DeKalb.

Honorable mention selections from the region include:

Class 3A: Bennet Krebs, Mater Dei, Sr.. OL-DL 6-2, 276

Class 4A: Noah Turbyfill, Civic Memorial, Sr., QB 6-2, 190; Donavan Bieber, Columbia, Sr, RB, 6-1, 175; Eli Wagner, Columbia, Sr., LB, 6-2, 190

Class 5A: Sam Buck, Highland, Jr., OL 6-3, 285; Timothy Middleton, Mascoutah, Sr., WR-Ret. 5-8, 150; Devin Wills, Mascoutah, Sr., RB, 5-11, 200

Class 6A: Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis, Sr., DB, 6-3, 195; Lawaun Powell, East St. Louis, Sr. Ath; 6-3, 200; Da’Monta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, Sr., RB, 5-10, 200

Class 7A: Logan Seibert, Belleville West, Jr. K, 5-11, 170

Class 8A: Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, Jr., RB, 6-0, 200