Chicago Bears recognize East St. Louis sophomore lineman for his community impact

Miles McVay made a big impact as a freshman offensive lineman in helping the East St. Louis Flyers win the 2019 IHSA Class 6A state football championship.

Off the playing field, the 6-foot-7, 336-pound McVay is also making a major impact.

A leader in the classroom where he maintains a 3.6 GPA, McVay has been named a recipient of the Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star Award. The honor recognizes high school players for making a positive impact in the community and school throughout the season.

McVay is the eighth winner of the Community High School All-Star Award this season. The award is sponsored by Athletico Physical Therapy.

The award cites McVay’s involvement in several charitable activities in the St. Louis area.

He has regularly volunteered with the Demetrious Johnson Foundation to assist with their food distributions.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, McVay volunteered for the Missouri cities of Delwood and Ferguson at their drive-through food pantries. Prior to Covid-19, McVay helped out at the North Side Community School by assisting with playtime or running classroom errands.

He is also a role model for his younger brother in a single parent home.

Armondo Fuqua, a member of the nominating committee, said McVay was deserving of the award.

Miles McVey during the 2019 Belleville East game. Chris Johns

“I’ve known Miles for a number of years and the one thing that stands out about his character is his commitment to community service,’’ Fuqua said in a statement. “He lives with the desire that he can make a positive impact on the world around him just as his world has made a positive impact on him. He is an amazing young man with a bright future ahead.’’

For the honor McVay receives a personalized, hand-painted football, gift bag and a special message from a Chicago Bears guest. The Bears will also make a $500 donation to the charitable organization of the players choosing.

McVay is making his donation to the Little Bit Foundation, which according to its website, aims to help “remove the barriers to learning, while building up students’ confidence, dignity and all other qualities that lead to success.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to delay the start of the IHSA football season, McVay has generated interest from many of the top NCAA Division I programs in the nation. According to 247 Sports, McVay has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Northern Colorado, Mississippi and Tennessee.