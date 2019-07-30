East St. Louis football star tweets that he’s decommitted from Tennessee

East St. Louis dominates Hoffman Estates The East St. Louis Flyers dominated Hoffmann Estates in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A high school football playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The East St. Louis Flyers dominated Hoffmann Estates in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A high school football playoffs.

East St. Louis senior Antonio Johnson has reportedly decommitted from the University of Tennessee.

In June, Johnson and Flyers teammate Javontez Spraggins both gave verbal commitments to play college football for the Volunteers.

Johnson tweeted the evening of July 28 that he had reopened his recruitment.

A report on the All For Tennessee blog says that the decommitment came after Johnson visited Texas A&M.

Johnson was recently ranked as the third best senior in Illinois and the No. 11 safety in the country, according to 247Sports.