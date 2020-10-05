O’Fallon High School gridiron pair commit to NCAA Division I FBS programs

Two of the more versatile players in the O’Fallon Panthers football program, seniors Ian Wagner and Latrell Bonner, will be showcasing their talents for four more years after giving verbal commitments to a pair of NCAA FBS Division I programs.

O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said last week Bonner, a wide receiver/defensive back, has decided to attend Southeast Missouri State, while Wagner, one of the top placekicker/punters in the St. Louis area, will attend Missouri Valley Conference power Illinois State University.

“Both Latrell and Ian have tremendous work ethics and are just great kids,” Gettis said. “Latrell is long and rangy with good speed and ball skills. He was a second team all-Southwestern Conference wide receiver a year ago. Ian (Wagner) just has an exceptional talent for kicking the football. He’s one of the best in the Midwest.”

Bonner (6-2, 170) had 29 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. As a defensive back, he collected 29 tackles with a pair of interceptions.

Wagner (6-2 185), actually led O’Fallon with 31 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns last season.. But he will probably be a kicker/punter at the college level. A first team all-SWC player as a punter a year ago, Wagner averaged 40.2 yards per kick, including nine inside the 20-yard line.

As a placekicker, Wagner was 21-of-22 on extra points and made six-of-seven field goal attempts.

Bonner and Wagner join Edwardsville running back Justin Johnson (West Virginia) and East St. Louis standouts Tyler Macon (Missouri), Keontez Lewis (UCLA) and Dominic Lovett (Arizona State) who have given verbal commitments to play college football.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.

Althoff golf standout commits

The top high school golfer in the metro-east, Althoff senior Avery Irwin has given a verbal commitment to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee.

A three-time all-South Seven Conference and two-time reigning Metro East Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year, Irwin was also getting interest from NCAA Division I programs Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Austin Peay, Minnesota and Boston College.