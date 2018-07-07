Grizzlies drop another road game

Gateway Grizzlies starting pitcher Mike Elwood threw 8 1/3 masterful innings, allowing only two hits, but the Gateway bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score in the ninth and the Traverse City Beach Bums walked off a 1-0 win Saturday night at Wuerfel Park.
Elwood (4-4) was charged with the loss, but lowered his season ERA to 3.01. He struck out six and walked two.
Traverse City (23-26) got a one-out walk from all-star shortstop Will Kengor that chased Elwood from the game. Grizzlies reliever Josh Glick allowed back-to-back singles to Luke Lowery and Alexis Rivera, the latter of which drove in Kengor to win the game for the Beach Bums. Glick took his second blown save of the season.
Shane Mardirosian doubled twice for the Grizzlies (22-30) — once with one out in the first inning and again to lead off the sixth. He advanced to third base in both instances, but Gateway could not bring him home.
Traverse City did not put two runners on the base at the same time until the ninth inning, and Kengor — who scored the winning run — was the only Beach Bum to get past second base.
Brennan Morgan and Matt Gonzalez had a single apiece, the only other hits for the Grizzlies.
Gateway and Traverse City will finish their three-game series with a rubber match Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CDT. Gateway needs a victory to secure back-to-back series wins for the first time this season.
