Grizzlies fall to Joliet

The Gateway Grizzlies managed only two hits Saturday night and their four-game winning streak came to a close in a 2-0 loss to the Joliet Slammers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
Gateway (32-41) fell to 6.5 games back of the West Division lead. Artemis Kadkhodaian’s fifth-inning single and Jhonniel Alvarez’ eighth-inning single were the Grizzlies’ only hits. They also drew three walks against Slammers starter Daren Osby (5-1), who tossed eight shutout innings and struck out 10.
Joliet (41-30) improved on its league-best record. Justin Garcia’s league-leading 20th home run drove in two with two outs in the fourth inning and provided all the offense the Slammers needed.
Taso Stathopoulos (1-4) took the hard-luck loss. He allowed only two runs over six-plus innings and struck out six against only one walk.
Patrick Boyle worked two hitless innings out of the Grizzlies’ bullpen and struck out four. Josh Glick and Colton Freeman combined to toss a scoreless ninth with one strikeout apiece.
Gateway and Joliet will clash in the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
