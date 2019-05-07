Highland’s Jake Odorizzi named American League Player of the Week

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, a Highland High School graduate, was the American League Player of the WEEK FOR April 29-May 5. AP Photo

Highland High School graduate Jake Odorizzi, a starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, has been selected as the American League Player of the Week for April 29-May 5.





Odorizzi, 29, was 2-0 last week and did not allow a run in 13 innings while striking out 15 in wins over the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.





On April 29, Odorizzi won a 1-0 pitcher dual with former American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. Odorizzi worked seven innings, allowed only four hits and striking out seven in a 1-0 Twins win.





Then on May 4, Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings in a win at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi gave up only two hits while striking out eight in a 7-3 Minnesota win.

Odorizzi, who has won his last four starts, is now 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA.



