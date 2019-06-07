Being ‘overlooked’ in the MLB draft has Millas even more motivated to make the majors

Belleville East grad Drew Millas drafted by Oakland A’s Drew Millas, a Swansea native and graduate of Belleville East High School, was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Oakland A's. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drew Millas, a Swansea native and graduate of Belleville East High School, was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Oakland A's.

After several tension filled hours full of emotional highs and lows, the phone call Drew Millas had been waiting for finally came through Tuesday afternoon.

Minutes later, with his parents Andy and Nel Millas, grandparents and several other family members and close friends on hand at the family home, it was announced that the Oakland Athletics had selected Missouri State University catcher Drew Millas in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

A 2016 graduate of Belleville East and two-time first team Missouri Valley Conference selection, Millas was ranked as the No. 167 prospect by Baseball America entering the draft and was told by scouts that he could go in rounds two through five.

Instead, Millas 21, was the 14th catcher and 224th player overall selected.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We got a lot calls early that (Tuesday) morning. Whether it be my agent telling me different things or us personally getting calls, it was just all over the place. We had expected to go a little earlier,” Millas said on Wednesday. “The nerves were there and the atmosphere in the room was pretty tense. There were picks that we thought may be it. But it just didn’t happen. That’s just the way the draft is.

“When I was selected. I felt relief and I felt happiness. But I also felt extremely motivated. There were several catches selected in front of me and I felt I was a better player than a lot of them. I felt I was overlooked a bit through this whole process. Everybody I talked to has told me to use that as my fire and to use this as even more incentive to continue to work and show these guys what I’m made of.”

Millas is expected to leave for Mesa, Arizona, in the next few days to begin his professional career as a member of the A’s rookie league team. He will meet with team scouts then begin the process of working out and playing rookie league games.

Players are evaluated during this time and eventually sent to various minor league teams within the organization.





“I’ve been told that rookie league ball is mostly made up of international players then after the draft it’s just flooded with players,” Millas said. “I’m just happy to be with the Oakland organization. I’ve talked to some buddies who are already in the organization and they say its a great place to be and they’re happy to be teammates again.”

Athleticism is in Millas’ genes

Sitting with Millas while he waited to be drafter were his parents, Nel and Andy, and his grandfather, longtime Belleville East baseball coach Larry Patton.

His mom, Nel (Patton) Millas, was a four sport athlete at Belleville West who competed in basketball, volleyball, softball, and track and field. She played college basketball at Missouri State from 1984-1988. Andy played college football at Missouri Southern University.

“My parents are both loving, caring people who do a great of holding me accountable and responsible. They want was is best for me,” Millas said. “And they are both very competitive people who are enjoying reliving through me their competitive nature and their days as highly competitive athletes.”





But it was his grandfather Larry Patton who helped Millas develop a better understanding of baseball.

Currently a pastor at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Patton was the head baseball coach at Belleville East for 27 years. His Lancers teams won 545 games, six Southwestern Conference titles and advanced to the IHSA state tournament six times.

Patton is a member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“Most of grandpa’s help comes from the mental side of the game,” Millas said. “He’s very good in helping me in my approach to the game and different things I can learn from throughout the course of the season. With him its about living in the moment and making the most out of the time you have to play this game.”

As Millas begins his professional baseball journey, he knows he has to continue to improve in all areas of the game in order to make his dream of reaching the Major Leagues a reality.

“I’m anxious and ready to get going,” Millas said. “As I said, defensively I feel like i can hold my own at the major league level.

“Offensively, I just have to improve and know that. I have to learn to stay within myself better. I’m looking forward to getting to Arizona and working with the Oakland coaches as they made corrections and adjustments with my swing.”