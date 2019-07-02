Belleville Hilgards to be tested at Firecracker Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament

The Belleville Hillgards will put their undefeated record on the line beginning Friday at the Firecracker Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Led by coach Greg Eschman and featuring a lineup consisting mostly of Belleville West and Althoff High School players, the Hilgards have been the best team in District 22 this season and will take a 12-0 record into first-round pool play on Friday at Whitey Herzog Field at Citizens Park in Belleville.,





Other Tournament sites for the 12-team event are at Moody Park in Fairview Heights and Illini Middle School in Jerseyville. The tournament semifinals and title game will be played on Sunday at Whitey Herzog Field beginning at 10 a.m.

Always one of the top senior American Legion events in the St. Louis area, the Firecracker Tournament features four of the five District 22 teams as well as Jerseyville along with teams from southern Illinois and Missouri which will play at least four games and could play as many as six games in just over 48 hours

“It’s a test for all the teams and we are looking for another very competitive event,’’ Eschman said. “The competition in all three pools should be very strong.”

Belleville Hilgards American Legion coach Greg Eschman Provided

Competing in the Jerseyville pool are New Athens, Jerseyville , Festus, Mo. and Gillespie, Host Belleville headlines the competition at Whitey Herzog Field and includes Harrisburg, IL. Jefferson City, Mo and Ballwin, Mo.

Competing in the Fairview Heights Pool are McLeansboro, IL. Jackson, Mo, , Alton and Manchester, Mo.

“There are several very strong teams in each pool,’’ Eschman said.. “But the Belleville pool is just loaded. Jefferson City has been strong in the past and Harrisburg always has a very strong program. It should be a good three days of baseball.’’

Following is the schedule for the 2019 Firecracker Tournament.

Jerseyville Bracket

Illini Middle School

Friday’s Games

Jerseyville vs. New Athens, 11 a.m.

Festus, Mo. vs. New Athens, 1:30 p.m.

Festus, Mo. vs. Gillespie, 4 p.m.

Gillespie vs. Jerseyville, 6:30 p,.m.

Satiurday’s Games





Jerseyville vs. Festus, 10 a.m.

New Athens vs. Gillespie, 12:30 p.m.

Pool Playoff Games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Belleville Bracket

At Whitey Herzog Field





Friday’s Games

Belleville vs. Ballwin, Mo., 11 a.m.

Jeff City, (Mo.) vs. Ballwin, Mo., 1:30 p.m.

Jeff City, Mo. vs. Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Belleville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville vs. Jeff City, Mo. 10 a.m.

Ballwin, Mo. vs. Harrisburg, 12:30 p.m.

Pool Playoff games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fairview Heights Pool

Moody Park

Friday’s Games

Alton vs. Manchester, Mo. 11 a.m.

Manchester, Mo. vs. Jackson, Mo., 1:30 p.m.

Jackson, Mo. vs. McLeansboro, 4 p.m.

McLeansboro vs. Alton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alton. vs. Jackson, Mo. 10 a..m.

Manchester, Mo. vs. McLeansboro, 12:30 p.m.

Pool Playoff games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Whitey Herzog Field, Belleville

Semi-final Game 1, 10 a.,m.

Semi-final Game 2, 1 p.m.

Championship Game, 3 p.m.

