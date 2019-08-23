Gateway Grizzlies manager Phil Warren earns career win No. 600

Gateway Manager Phil Warren captured career win No. 600 of his career Thursday as the Grizzlies defeated Schaumburg 5-3 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. SPECIAL TO THE NEWS DEMOCRAT

The Dean of Frontier League managers, Gateway’s Phil Warren reached another milestone Thursday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Rookie Dustin Woodcock hit a walk-off home run to give Gateway a 5-3 win over Schaumburg. The win also gave Warren, now in his 13th season as the Grizzlies manager, 600 victories for his career.

A St. Louis native, Warren ranks third in Frontier League history in wins. Prior to taking over as Gateway’s manager in 2006, Warren 41, spent three of his six seasons as a player in the Frontier League with the Grizzlies. He retired in 2005 with several team records, including most games played, hits, home runs, and RBIs.