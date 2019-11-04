Blue Jays trade a former Granite City standout to Milwaukee for starting pitcher

Granite City native Chad Spanberger is on the move again.

A power-hitting first baseman-outfielder who spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Blue Jays Class AA affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Spanberger was traded Monday to the Milwaukee Brewers for 31-year old pitcher Chase Anderson.

A 2014 graduate of Granite City High School, Spanberger batted .237 with 29 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 122 games with the Fisher Cats this summer.

This is the third MLB organization Spanberger has been with since being taken in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. In July of 2018, Spanberger was dealt from Colorado to Toronto in a deal which included in a deal involving former Cardinals’ closer Seung-hwan Oh.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Spanberger, who turned 24 on Friday, played college baseball at the University of Arkansas where in 2017 he helped lead the Razorbacks to the NCAA Division I super-regionals.

After getting drafted in June of 2017, Spanberger hit .294 with 19 home runs and 51 RBI as a member of the Rockies short-season Rookie League team in Grand Junction, Colorado. He has played in 305 minor league games with a average of .274, 59 home runs and 200 RBIs.