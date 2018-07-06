Shortstop Paul DeJong rejoins Cardinals in San Francisco

Shortstop Paul DeJong, out of the Cardinals' lineup since being hit in the hand by a pitch May 17, was activated from the disabled list by the team in time for its game against the San Francisco Giants Friday.
Rookie left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was optioned back to triple-A Memphis to clear room on the major league roster.
DeJong missed 45 games after his left hand was fracture while being hit by a pitch during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 17. At the time, he was the only player to have appeared in all 41 of the Cardinals games. He was leading the club in RBIs and home runs.
DeJong underwent surgery to have a plate put in the injured hand. He'll wear a protective glove when he bats.
In four injury rehab games with Memphis, the 24-year-old DeJong batted .308 (4-for-13) with one home run, two doubles, and three RBIs.
Gomber, 24, appeared in 15 games, most on the Cardinals staff since his recall on June 2, posting a 3.77 ERA in 14.1 innings while inducing four double plays.
