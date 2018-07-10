Cardinals' Molina added to NL All-Star team. Team remains to add Carpenter.

Yadier Molina finished a distant third in fan balloting for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be played next week in Washington D.C.
But he'll still represent the St. Louis Cardinals on the National League team, MLB announced late Monday.
Buster Posey, the San Francisco Giants catcher who finished second in fan voting, will sit out the July 17 game due to a nagging hip injury. Molina, who leads NL catchers in home runs despite missing more than a month of the season with a traumatic pelvic injury, will take Posey's place.
It will be Molina's ninth All-Star Game in the last 10 seasons.
Posey maintains a .280 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBIs through 27 games played. He'll remain in San Francisco to get a cortisone shot and rest the injured hip.
Molina has been day-to-day with a bruised shoulder. He's batting .278 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, both of which put the 35-year-old on a pace to challenge career bests.
Cubs' catcher Wilson Contreras will be the National League starter behind the plate. Wilson is batting .284 with a .372 on-base percentage. He also has seven home runs and 34 runs batted in.
Molina will join right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas as the only Cardinals on the NL roster. Third baseman Matt Carpenter can still make the cut as one of five MLB Final Vote candidates.
Fans can pick from among Carpenter, Dodgers' Max Muncy, the Brewers' Jesus Aguilar, the Giants' Brandon Belt and the Nationals' Trea Turner to take the final spot. The voting closes Wednesday at 3 p.m.
