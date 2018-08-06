O’Neill joins Fowler on DL. Another rookie takes his place on the roster.

The rotation of rookies continues through the St. Louis Cardinals’ outfield.
A day after placing right fielder Dexter Fowler on disabled list with a fractured foot, the team has added rookkie Tyler O’Neill to the 10-day DL with an injured and inflamed groin.
To fill the void, Adolis Garcia was promoted from triple-A Memphis and will join the team in time for a three-game series in Miami, which begins tonight.
García, 25, a minor league free agent signing out of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, in February of 2017, is batting .269 (94-for-350) with 21 home runs and 67 RBI in 98 games this season.
The red-hot García is the most recent recipient of the PCL Player of the Week and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month awards.
With his first game appearance, García, who has been assigned uniform no. 28, will become the seventh player to make his major league debut for the Cardinals this season, joining Jordan Hicks, Yario Muñoz, Tyler O’Neill, Austin Gomber, Daniel Poncedeleon, and Dakota Hudson.
O’Neill has appeared in 23 games for St. Louis during his Major League debut season, batting .309 (17-for-55) with three home runs and nine RBI. Since his most recent recall on July 31, the Canadian outfielder has hit safely in all four games (.636, 7-11).
Despite frequent roster shuffling thanks to the needs of pressing needs of the big league club, the Redbirds have remained in first-place in their division and rank sixth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs, tied for fourth in extra-base hits (47), are seventh in slugging percentage (.531) and total bases (186), and tied for ninth in RBI.
