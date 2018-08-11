Cardinals give Wisdom, a career minor leaguer, his long-awaited call to the Bigs

The eighth rookie to make his major league debut this season for the St. Louis Cardinals was promoted from triple-A Memphis Saturday.
Patrick Wisdom, a 26-year-old infielder, got the call as the Cardinals put another rookie, infield-outfield reserve Yairo Munoz on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist. The team also moved Luke Gregerson, signed as a free agent in the offseason to compete for the closer’s roll, to the 60-day DL, effectively ending his season.
Wisdom is batting a career-best .289 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs in a team-leading 103 games this season for the first-place Redbirds. The 2018 Pacific Coast League All-Star has appeared defensively in 89 games at third base and seven at first.
Selected by the Cardinals in the supplemental first round of 012 draft out of St. Mary’s College of California, Wisdom has played in 747 career minor league games over seven minor league seasons. In 2017, Wisdom was named a PCL Post-Season All-Star at third base and a was key member of the PCL Champion Redbirds squad, where he was named Championship Series Most Valuable Player.
He’s spent parts of at least the last three seasons in Memphis.
Wisdom ranks among Redbirds franchise leaders in home runs (50, 4th), RBI (177, 3rd), doubles (69, T6th), extra-base hits (122, 5th), total bases (500, 9th), games played (309, 10th), and at-bats (1,075, 10th).
Jordan Hicks, Muñoz, Tyler O’Neill, Austin Gomber, Daniel Poncedeleon, Dakota Hudson, and Adolis García also have made their big-league debuts this season.
Muñoz, who was acquired as part of the trade that sent Stephen Piscotty to Oakland, was a surprise member of the big league roster when the team broke spring camp. He has appeared in 76 games for St. Louis, batting .284 in 208 at-bats with six home runs and 31 RBIs. He’s also filled in at six different positions. The 23-year-old ranks among National League rookies in batting (3rd), hits (10th), doubles (12, 9th), RBI (6th), on-base percentage (.348, 4th), slugging percentage (.428, 5th), extra-base hits (18, 10th), and stolen bases (5, 4th).
Gregerson has appeared in just 17 games and 12 innings this season. He has no decisions with a 7.11 ERA. He is due $5 million in 2019 and has a team option for 2020.
