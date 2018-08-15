Cardinals activate Cecil, send Webb to Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated left-handed pitcher Brett Cecil from the 10-day disabled list. Left-handed reliever Tyler Webb was optioned to Memphis (AAA) following last night’s game.
Cecil, 32, logged four scoreless innings over four appearances in his recent injury rehabilitation assignment with Memphis, allowing just two hits. The veteran reliever has appeared in 27 games with the Cardinals this season, totaling 23.2 innings pitched. Cecil had been sidelined since July 23 with inflammation in his right foot, last appearing in a game for St. Louis on July 22 at Chicago.
Webb, a waiver claim from the Padres in late June, has not allowed a run in 7.2 innings over six appearances with St. Louis. He has a 2.19 ERA in six appearances with Memphis, striking out 13 batters in 12.1 innings pitched.
