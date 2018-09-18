Cardinals postseason tickets on sale this week

As postseason play approaches, tickets for potential Cardinals wild card and Division Series games will go on sale beginning at noon Thursday.
Based on the final standings, the Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and up to three National League Division Series (NLDS) games October 4-10.
Tickets for the potential NL Wild Card and NLDS games will be available at cardinals.com, via phone at (314) 345-9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.
In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2018 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2019 season tickets.
Ticketing details for possible tiebreaker, National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.
For a full calendar of the 2018 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.
