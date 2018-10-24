Yadier Molina wins Roberto Clemente Award for work in aftermath of Hurricane Maria

It’s been nearly 46 years since Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash delivering earthquake aid to Nicaragua.
Fellow countryman Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals Platinum Glove catcher and native of Puerto Rico, is the winner of the annual award that bears Clemente’s name.
Major League Baseball presents the Roberto Clemente Award annually during World Series week to “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Molina is being recognized for his efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which left more than 3,000 dead and caused $91 billion in damage throughout the northeastern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico. Through his charity arm, Foundation 4, Molina provided nearly a half-million dollars in aid through a Go Fund Me page and a charity softball game and home run derby that drew a crowd of more than 20,000.
He also visited Venezuela at the request of teammate Jose Martinez.
Molina manages the Puerto Rican 23-and-under national team, which currently is playing in Colombia, and is unable to receive the award in person. According to ESPN, Wanda Molina will accept the award on her husband’s behalf Wednesday night in Boston, prior to World Series Game 2.
Molina told ESPN’s Marly Rivera he is honored to receive the award and hopes it would serve to raise awareness about those still suffering the effects of Hurricane Maria.
“There are many houses without roofs,” he said. “There are many people who lost their homes, there are many people without water. We still need a lot of help. ...”
Clemente was a 15-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame shortly after his death, suspending the usual five-year waiting requirement. He was the first player from Puerto Rico enshrined in Cooperstown. The award originally was named the Commissioner’s Award, but was later renamed in Clemente’s honor.
Each major league team nominates a player for the award. The winner is chosen by a committee that includes Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente, with the additional input from a fan vote.
Molina is the fifth Cardinals’ player to receive the award. The others were Lou Brock (1976), Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008) and Carlos Beltran (2013).
Comments