Greatest Cardinals No. 100: RHP Bob Tewksbury

Today begins a daily series counting down The 100 Greatest Cardinals of All Time.
The rosters of every Cardinals team going back to 1882, when they were still known as the Brown Stockings and competing in the old American Association, were analyzed. Nearly 300 players were assigned a score based on sabermetric formulas with multipliers to reward their length of service with the team.
The BND will count down the list, one player at a time, every day until April 4, 2019, the Cardinals’ home opener, when No. 1 will be revealed. In addition, a running list will be available for review at bnd.com with videos highlighting the careers of those who made the cut.
NO. 100 BOB TEWKSBURY
Bob Tewksbury was the ace of the pitching staff during a brief era that followed the death of Gussie Busch and preceded the brewery’s sale of the Cardinals to the Dewitt-Brauer ownership group. That stretch started in 1990, when manager Whitey Herzog quit in disgust midseason, Joe Torre made his return to St. Louis, and the Cardinals limped to their first last-place finish in decades.
Tewksbury, who was signed a year earlier as a 28-year old free agent from the Cubs, was one of the few bright spots. The Cardinals won 70 games that season, their new 6-4 right-hander won 10 of them.
Over the next five seasons, Tewksbury scratched out 67 wins, including a career-high 17 in 1993 that paced a young, no-name roster to 87 victories and a third-place finish in the Eastern Division.
Tewksbury’s best season, however, was in 1992, when he had a National League best 16-5 record to go with a 2.16 ERA and finished third in the NL Cy Young balloting.
SEASONS IN ST. LOUIS: 6
KEY STATS
67-46 (.593) | 3.92 ERA | SO/BB = 3.8 | WAR 11.0 |
TOP 100 SCORE: 1.83
