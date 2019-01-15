A complete guide to this weekend’s Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

The 23rd annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up highlights a busy Cardinals-themed holiday weekend that kicks off the 2019 season.
The Winter Warm-Up returns to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch Saturday through Monday with appearances from more than 60 players, coaches and alumni.
The 61st annual St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Dinner takes place at the Union Station Hotel on Sunday.. The evening will be highlighted by special guests and the presentation of the Red Schoendienst Medal, J.G. Taylor Spink St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year Award and the Branch Rickey Award.
Here is the weekend schedule:
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Winter Warm-Up is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cardinals Autographs: Daniel Ponce de Leon, Andrew Miller, Kolten Wong, Alex Reyes, Ryan Helsley, Carlos Martinez, Dexter Fowler, Justin Williams, Drew Robinson, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, John Mozeliak.
Alumni Autographs: Kerry Robinson, Ted Savage, Scott Cooper, Ryan Franklin, Jim Edmonds, Cliff Politte, Brad Thompson.
Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Claire Kellet from 9 a.m. to noon, Redbird Rookies Scholarship Presentation at 10:30 a.m., Q&A with President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak at 11:15 a.m., Andrew Miller jersey presentation at noon, and broadcasters Chris Hrabe, Dan McLaughlin, Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 11 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.
Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. – Inside the new Cardinals Museum exhibit: “Pain, Protection and Performance: The Evolution of Baseball Equipment, presented by Rawlings” with Cardinals Museum Curator, Paula Homan
- 11 a.m. – Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson
- Noon – “Busch Stadium Security: How we keep baseball safe and secure” with Cardinals Director of Security, Phil Melcher
- 1 p.m. – Meet members of Team Fredbird
- 2 p.m. – Learn about legendary sports cartoonist Amadee from Dan Martin of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- 3 p.m. – Cardinals Authentics: The ins and outs of the business from the field to your home
Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. – Get to know stadium public address announcer and KSHE personality John Ulett
- 11 a.m. – Examining the history of baseball’s batting helmet with Amy Berra of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum
- Noon – “Back to the Future: a look at the new road blue uniforms,” with Brian Finch of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum (first 50 guests receive a free HOF bobblehead)
- 1 p.m. – An inside look at the 2019 Cardinals Marketing and Promotions with Dan Farrell, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing
- 2 p.m. – Go inside the 2019 Minor League System with Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ Director of Player Development **this presentation will take place in Gateway East on the 18th floor**
- 3 p.m. – Watch the Emmy-nominated documentary “The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot,” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.
Sunday, January 20, 2019
Winter Warm-Up: Day two of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cardinals Autographs: Lane Thomas, Andrew Knizner, John Brebbia, Chasen Shreve, Max Schrock, Dominic Leone, Miles Mikolas, José Martínez, Yairo Muñoz, Mike Mayers, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright, Jedd Gyorko, Michael Wacha, Mike Shildt.
Alumni Autographs: Kyle McClellan, Stubby Clapp, Randy Flores, Ricky Horton, Rick Ankiel, Mike Shannon, Al Hrabosky, Jason Motte.
Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Maurice Drummond from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., broadcasters Polo Ascencio, Mike Claiborne, John Rooney and Mike Shannon from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Q&A with Manager Mike Shildt at 12:30 p.m., Q&A with General Manager Michael Girsch at 1:30 p.m., and broadcasters Ricky Horton and Al Hrabosky from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m
Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.
Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. – Illustrating the Cardinals Scorecard cover with artist Mike Right.
- 11 a.m. – Watch the Emmy-nominated documentary “The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot,” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.
- 1 p.m. – Cardinals Authentics: The ins and outs of the business from the field to your home
- 3 p.m. – Meet members of Team Fredbird
Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. – Learn all aspects of collecting sports memorabilia with Dave Jackson
- 11 a.m. – Discussing the Amateur Draft with Scouting Director and former Cardinals pitcher, Randy Flores
- Noon – “History of the Negro Leagues and black baseball in Missouri” with Dr. Raymond Doswell of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
- 1 p.m. – Best stories, soundbites, and moments from the 2018 Cardinals Museum programming schedule with Brittany Schelp
- 2 p.m. – “Call to the Hall: Lankford, Coleman and Brecheen” with Brian Finch of the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum **first 50 guests receive a free HOF bobblehead**
- 3 p.m. – “Making and decorating the Cardinals Care Cupcake” with The Cup
61st Annual St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Dinner (Union Station Hotel, 5:00 p.m.): All baseball fans are invited to the 61st annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner, which will be held Sunday at the Curio Hotel at Union Station. This year’s honorees include St. Louis Baseball Co-Men of the year Miles Mikolas and Matt Carpenter, as well as standout rookies Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Harrison Bader and Yairo Munoz. Bob Costas, Lee Smith, Vera Clemente, Ozzie Smith, Mike Shildt, Sharon Robinson and others will also be feted at the event. Visit stlouisbbwaa.com to learn more.
Monday, January 21, 2019
Winter Warm-Up: The final day of the event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Cardinals Autographs: Tyler Webb, Jack Flaherty, Matt Carpenter, Tyler O’Neill, Jordan Hicks, Adolis García, Yadier Molina, Harrison Bader, Bill DeWitt Jr., Bill DeWitt III.
Alumni Autographs: Tom Henke, Andy Benes, Alan Benes, Whitey Herzog, Joe Magrane, Danny Cox.
Main Stage: The Main Stage will feature a number of auctions, presentations and live emceed interviews throughout the day. Scheduled events include KMOV’s Matt Chambers from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Q&A with Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President Bill DeWitt III at 10 a.m., broadcasters Scott Warmann, Polo Ascencio, and Bengie Molina from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and broadcaster Tom Ackerman from 1 to 3 p.m.
Live Auctions (Main Stage): Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Fans must be present to win an auction item and all items must be paid for and picked up at the close of each auction.
Dugout Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. - “History of the Negro Leagues and black baseball in Missouri” with Dr. Raymond Doswell of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
- 11 a.m. – Tips for storing and displaying personal memorabilia from the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum registrar, Danielle DiGiacomo
- Noon – Meet members of Team Fredbird
- 1 p.m. – “Making and decorating the Cardinals Care Cupcake” with The Cup
Clubhouse Presentations (Second Floor):
- 10 a.m. – Meet the team behind the scenes of “Cardinals Insider,” and learn how the weekly show is produced
- 11 a.m. – Take your photo with a Bald Eagle and learn about the World Bird Sanctuary, provider of our Opening Day/Postseason eagles
- Noon – “2018 – A Year in Photos” with the Cardinals Manager of Photography, Taka Yanagimoto
- 1 p.m. – Watch the Emmy-nominated documentary “The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot,” plus Q&A with filmmaker/author Ed Wheatley.
More Information
- Stay Updated: Text CARDS to 82810 to receive the latest Winter Warm-Up news and event information via text message to your mobile device.
- Admission Tickets: Fans can purchase three-day passes for the event online at cardinals.com/wwu or at the Busch Stadium box office during regular business hours until noon on Thursday, January 17. Ticket prices are $40 for fans 16 and older, $10 for fans ages five to 15, and free for kids under five. Members of the military, police and fire departments with an active ID can receive one free adult admission ticket which must be obtained in person at the ticket booth in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency during the times listed below.
- Warm-Up Will Call: All Admission Tickets purchased after January 10, 2019 must be picked up at Will Call at the locations and during the times listed below. A photo ID matching the name on the original order or a print out of the confirmation email is required to pick up your purchase.
- Autograph Tickets: Remaining autograph tickets may be purchased online at cardinals.com/wwu until noon on Thursday, January 17. Any remaining autograph tickets thereafter will be available for purchase at the Winter Warm-Up. Every dollar donated for autograph tickets will benefit Redbird Rookies and charitable grants to other non-profit organizations that help kids. Donation amounts can be found at cardinals.com/WWU.
All free autograph tickets have been distributed.
- Second Floor: On the second floor of the Hyatt, fans will be able to find collectible memorabilia, baseball cards and more from more than 50 vendors, shop at the Cardinals Publications booth and Cardinals Authentics Shop, listen to informative presentations by Cardinals executives in the Dugout and Clubhouse Presentation rooms, meet Fredbird and watch the kids enjoy free activities in the Kids Room.
- Fourth Floor: On the fourth floor fans will find the main stage, be able to meet their favorite players at autograph tables, bid on Cardinals Care silent auctions, shop the Cardinals Care Store and Official Cardinals Team Store, as well as visit booths for Adam Wainwright’s Big League Impact, Carlos Martínez’s Tsunami Waves Foundation, the Jason Motte Foundation, Ballpark Village and more.
- Cardinals Care Store: Open throughout the weekend, the Cardinals Care Store is stocked full of Cardinals memorabilia such as discounted baseball caps, team-issued apparel, t-shirts, game-worn jerseys, autographed photos and bats, and more. Fans purchased an autograph ticket for a pre-signed baseball from Lou Brock, Bob Gibson or Ozzie Smith may redeem their ticket at the Cardinals Care Store to receive their autographed item.
- Cardinals Kids Club Booth: The Cardinals Kids Club will have a booth in the Kids Room on the second floor. To learn more about the Cardinals Kids Club, visit cardinals.com/kidsclub.
- Official Cardinals Team Store: The Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium will have a large selection of Cardinals merchandise available at the Warm-Up next to the silent auctions on the fourth floor.
- Busch Stadium Tours & Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum: Guided tours of Busch Stadium are available during the 2019 Winter Warm-Up each day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. These tours will be offered at regular tour prices, but will also include a stop inside the Cardinals Clubhouse—the only time each year the Cardinals’ locker room is open to tours. Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum entry is also included in all tour ticket purchases.
Traffic & Parking
For the most up-to-date alerts regarding construction and winter road conditions this weekend, fans can visit the Missouri Department of Transportation’s website atmodot.org. Winter Warm-Up event parking can be found just two blocks south of the Hyatt Regency at the Stadium East Parking Garage, with entrances located on South Broadway and South 4th Street.
