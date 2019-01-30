Isringhausen, Hernandez are among six on 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot

Metro-east native Jason Isringhausen is one of six players nominated for election to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame this year, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Isringhausen is joined on the fan ballot by Keith Hernandez, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Scott Rolen and John Tudor.

Two will be elected by fan vote from March 1 through April 12, with biographies and the fan vote taking place at www.mlb.com/cardinals/fans/hof-vote.

The nominees were chosen for the ballot by a red ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating and honoring our team’s history by inducting a new class into the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals chairman and CEO. “I would like to thank the Red Ribbon committee for nominating these six accomplished players for the modern ballot.”

The winners of the fan vote will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Aug. 24, joining a select group of the greatest players in Cardinal history. The Red Jackets are worn by Cardinals already inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstrown, N.Y., along with team Hall of Fame members elected by the public the last five years.

A snapshot of each player’s history with the Cardinals:

Jason Isringhausen

The Brighton native holds the record for most saves in a Cardinals uniform, with 217, and pitched in 401 games in seven seasons with St. Louis. He led the National League with 47 saves in 2004, tying the team record held by recently elected Baseball Hall of Famer Lee Smith, a mark eclipsed by Trevor Rosenthal’s 48 in 2015.

During Izzy’s time with the Cardinals, they won the World Series in 2006, another NL pennant in 2004, and captured the NL Central crown four times.

Keith Hernandez

The first baseman played 10 seasons with the Cardinals, winning six consecutive Gold Gloves and the NL batting title in 1979, hitting .344 and earning co-MVP honors with Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell that year.

He was a key figure on the Cardinals’ 1982 World Series team and was a two-time NL All-Star.

Matt Morris

The right-hander was a linchpin of Tony La Russa’s early clubs in St. Louis, leading the major leagues with 22 wins in 2002.

The two-time All-Star won 101 games in eight seasons with St. Louis, winning at least 11 games six times, starting 11 postseason games as the Cardinals won four division titles with him at the top of the rotation.

Edgar Renteria

The shortstop and team leader was an All-Star three times in his six years with St. Louis, winning two Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards.

He hit .330 with 47 doubles in 2003, both club records for a shortstop, and his 100 RBIs in 2003 are second alltime for a Cardinals shortstop.

Scott Rolen

The third baseman won four Gold Gloves and made four NL All-Star team in his five-plus seasons in St. Louis, and was a key figure for Cardinals teams that won 105 games in 2004, 100 games in 2005, and the World Series the year after that.

Rolen was in the middle of it all, hitting a pennant-clinching two-run homer off Houston’s Roger Clemens in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2006. That year, he ended the postseason with a 10-game hitting streak, climaxed by the franchise’s 10th World Series win over Detroit.

John Tudor

The left-hander posted a club-record .705 winning percentage and 2.52 ERA in 125 starts (66-26), and earned 21 wins for the 1985 NL pennant-winning club under Whitey Herzog.

He went 20-1 after June 1 that season, finishing with a 1.93 ERA and 10 complete game shutouts as he wound up second in the NL Cy Young voting.











