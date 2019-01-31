Blues will change radio stations beginning next season

The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday a new four-year contract with ESPN to broadcast their games at 101.1-FM beginning with the 2019-20 season.

The new deal ends a 12-year run with KMOX-1120 as the Blues radio network flagship station.

“We are excited to enter into a partnership with 101 ESPN to broadcast our games and to create exciting new Blues and hockey-related content for our fans,” said Steve Chapman, the Blues’ executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said through a news release. “The partnership will allow us and 101 ESPN to reach new audiences and create numerous content opportunities that will help meet the demands of our loyal fan base. We are excited about what the future holds.”

Play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber and color commentator Joey Vitale will make the move to the new station.

Game coverage, Week in Hockey and the Behind the Bench programs will continue on KMOX through this year’s playoffs.

Other Blues-focused programs will debut on ESPN 101.1 and other Hubbard Radio-owned stations including 105.7, KSHE 95, New Country 92.3 and The Arch 106.5, beginning at an unspecified time.