Who’s your pick for the Cardinals Hall of Fame? Fan voting is now open.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame fan balloting is now open at cardinals.com/HOF.
Fans can select two players for election from a ballot that includes Cardinals Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Scott Rolen and John Tudor.
The six modern ballot nominees were selected by a Red Ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts through a secret ballot process in January. The voting will continue through Friday, April 12. The two players with the most votes will be announced on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. during a televised 30-minute Hall of Fame announcement special on FOX Sports Midwest, and also in a pregame ceremony at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds.
The formal enshrinement ceremony for the sixth Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village as part of the 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend.
The induction ceremony is free to attend.
Eligible players played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and have been retired as a player for at least three years.
The Red Ribbon committee also elected a veteran player for induction using a secret ballot process. Independent of this process, the Cardinals organization may also opt to induct an individual who was an important figure in Cardinals history such as a coach, broadcaster or member of the front office.
The following is a description of each Hall of Fame nominee’s career as a Cardinal:
JASON ISRINGHAUSEN
The Brighton native holds the record for most saves in a Cardinals uniform, with 217, and pitched in 401 games in seven seasons with St. Louis. He led the National League with 47 saves in 2004, tying the team record held by recently elected Baseball Hall of Famer Lee Smith, a mark eclipsed by Trevor Rosenthal’s 48 in 2015.
During Izzy’s time with the Cardinals, they won the World Series in 2006, another NL pennant in 2004, and captured the NL Central crown four times.
KEITH HERNANDEZ
The first baseman played 10 seasons with the Cardinals, winning six consecutive Gold Gloves and the NL batting title in 1979, hitting .344 and earning co-MVP honors with Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell that year.
He was a key figure on the Cardinals’ 1982 World Series team and was a two-time NL All-Star.
MATT MORRIS
The right-hander was a linchpin of Tony La Russa’s early clubs in St. Louis, leading the major leagues with 22 wins in 2002.
The two-time All-Star won 101 games in eight seasons with St. Louis, winning at least 11 games six times, starting 11 postseason games as the Cardinals won four division titles with him at the top of the rotation.
EDGAR RENTERIA
The shortstop and team leader was an All-Star three times in his six years with St. Louis, winning two Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He hit .330 with 47 doubles in 2003, both club records for a shortstop, and his 100 RBIs in 2003 are second alltime for a Cardinals shortstop.
SCOTT ROLEN
The third baseman won four Gold Gloves and made four NL All-Star team in his five-plus seasons in St. Louis, and was a key figure for Cardinals teams that won 105 games in 2004, 100 games in 2005, and the World Series the year after that.
Rolen was in the middle of it all, hitting a pennant-clinching two-run homer off Houston’s Roger Clemens in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2006. That year, he ended the postseason with a 10-game hitting streak, climaxed by the franchise’s 10thWorld Series win over Detroit.
JOHN TUDOR
The left-hander posted a club-record .705 winning percentage and 2.52 ERA in 125 starts (66-26), and earned 21 wins for the 1985 NL pennant-winning club under Whitey Herzog.
He went 20-1 after June 1 that season, finishing with a 1.93 ERA and 10 complete game shutouts as he wound up second in the NL Cy Young voting.
