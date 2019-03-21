St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals nearing 5-year contract extension with Goldschmidt, sources say

By Todd Eschman

March 21, 2019 04:17 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals have come to terms with All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a contract extension, according to ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan.

Other sources are reporting that the deal is for five years, but the total values they are reporting vary between $110 million and $130 million.

St. Louis acquired Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Dec. 8 in a trade that included pitcher Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly, both top prospects. He is entering the final year his his current contract and will make $14.5 million.

