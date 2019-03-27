Can the Cardinals contend in 2019? Here’s what others are saying.

What do national baseball writers think of the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason chances in 2019? Here’s a smattering of opinions from around the game:
“Humbled by a playoff drought longer than any the organization has endured since the turn of the century, the Cardinals spent the winter recalibrating. They emerged not only retooled but also re-energized by the possibilities ahead.
“The Cardinals reported to Spring Training intent on reasserting themselves as the team to beat in the National League Central, and as Opening Day nears, the emphasis on winning – and winning now – has only increased.
“It’s been four years since the club last won the division and equally long since it qualified for the playoffs. Only six players remain from that 100-win team. The Cardinals’ entire coaching staff has turned over, too.
“This is manager Mike Shildt’s team now, and it’s already begun to take on his personality. He entrusted his veteran core – which includes newcomers Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller – to take the reins, and he set expectations high.”
“It’s a cliché to say Goldschmidt as born to be a Cardinal: The quiet, unassuming superstar was traded to the franchise that succeeds without the national attention given to the bigger-market teams.
“His five-year, $130 million extension only solidified the belief that this is a perfect match. While it’s not completely accurate to say the Cardinals lacked power last season – they were fourth in the NL with 205 home runs – Goldschmidt gives the Cardinals that middle-of-the-order bat they’ve lacked in recent seasons.
“Key stat to watch: He got off to a slow start in 2018 when his strikeout rate skyrocketed. He fixed that, but in a tough NL Central, the Cardinals can’t afford a slow start, as they play the Brewers 10 times before the end of April, as well as the Dodgers, Mets and Nationals.”
“The back end of the bullpen has a lot of upside – but a lot of questions, too. Jordan Hicks was lights-out last year, but can he handle the pressure of the ninth? Andrew Miller’s spring velocity has been good, but he’s thrown a lot of stressful innings over the last few years and tailed off in 2018. They need him healthy …
“Paul Goldschmidt slots perfectly into this lineup. Busch Stadium is tough on righthanders, but there isn’t a ballpark that contain this guy … They remind you of past Cardinals teams in that they do the little things right, but they don’t quite have the starting pitching to match up with the NL elite …
This should be an improved club from the one that limped through last year’s first half before sprinting to 88 wins.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MLB PREVIEW
“If (the Chicago Cubs) play up to their potential and put last season in the rearview mirror, there’s no reason the Cubs can’t be the class of the division once again.
That being said, the rival St. Louis Cardinals made some big moves this winter to bridge the gap.
Trade acquisition Paul Goldschmidt gives the offense its first true middle-of-the-order run producer since Albert Pujols left town, and Andrew Miller could give the bullpen a major boost.
The continued development of young players like Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, Jordan Hicks and Tyler O’Neill could also be a major factor as the Cardinals look to return to the postseason.”
JOEL REUTER, BLEACHERREPORT.COM
“I believe the Cardinals do have a chance to win the World Series this year, and I am basing this mostly on their rotation, one of baseball’s deepest and most talented. If they stay healthy, they should be able to come out on top in the NL, supported by a lineup that should be able to score a lot of runs.
“A healthy Yadier Molina will also be essential to their success, as will banking on Marcell Ozuna and Dexter Fowler not only being healthy but performing to their All-Star capabilities. And I consider the Cardinals’ acquisition (and extension) of Paul Goldschmidt – my pick for NL MVP this year – a game-changer.”
