Greatest Cardinals No. 1: “Baseball’s perfect warrior, baseball’s perfect knight”

Stan Musial, the greatest St. Louis Cardinal of all time Hall of Fame first baseman Stan Musial is the greatest player in St. Louis Cardinals team history.

NOTE: The BND has endeavored to identify an objective list of the top 100 St. Louis Cardinals players of all time, based on statistical formulas developed through sabermetrics. We’ll count down the list daily, player by player, until April 4, the day of the Cardinals’ 2019 home opener. The running list and player bios can be found at bnd.com.

NO. 1 STAN MUSIAL

In 1999, to mark the approaching end of the millennium, Major League Baseball turned to its fans to select the 30 greatest players from the previous 100 years.

More than 2 million voters turned in ballots, either on paper or online submission, and barely a quarter of them cast a vote for Stan Musial. Anticipating the likelihood of such a glaring oversight, MLB wisely reserved a few spaces on its All-Century Team for a panel of experts that could right such obvious wrongs.

Still, how could that happen? According to both traditional and sabermetric measures, Musial ranks among the top five hitters of all time. How could he have faded so far from the national consciousness that 1,500,000 so-called fans believed he didn’t belong among the top 10 outfielders?

Had too much time passed since his hey-day? Did 22 seasons in St. Louis obscure his greatness compared to the spotlight of a bigger market? Could it have been that Musial’s life was just too untainted to be interesting? Did genuine humility, dedication to family and a lack of controversy or salacious scandal make him forgettable to a tabloid society?

Whatever the answer, it was the question itself that inspired urgency in the Cardinals’ front office to reintroduce the greatness of “Stan the Man” to a national fan base, especially as Musial approached his 90th birthday.

What a story they had to tell.

Musial was a two-sport high school standout in Donora, Pennsylvania, a Steel Belt town of about 14,000 people. The Cardinals discovered Musial in 1936 and signed the sweet-swinging, swift-running left-handed pitcher for the Donora Zinc Works team two months prior to his 17th birthday.

Inconsistency both on the mound and at the plate translated to a slow ascension through the Cardinals’ minor league ranks, until he reached Daytona Beach of the Florida State League in 1940. He was 18-5 with a 2.62 ERA over 223 innings when, on Aug. 11, his budding prospects as a big-league pitcher came to a crashing halt.

With only 14 players on the roster, Musial was written into the lineup at center field for the second game of a double-header in Orlando. While making a shoe-string catch on a sinking line drive, he tumbled forward onto his left shoulder. The resulting injury knocked him out of the lineup for three weeks and out of the pitching staff for good.

At the time, though, the newly-wed Musial also was batting .311 with 10 triples, 70 RBIs and had struck out just 28 times in 405 at-bats. All the while, manager Dickey Kerr had been wondering if Musial’s career interests would be better served in the outfield. The following summer, when Musial shredded the pitching in the class C Western League to the tune of a .379 average and 26 home runs, a new identity as an outfield prospect put him on a fast track to St. Louis.

At Sportsman’s Park on Sept. 17, 1941, with the Boston Braves in town for a Wednesday afternoon double-header, the 20-year-old lefty and his odd, peek-a-boo batting stance made their major league debut. Batting third and playing right field in the nightcap, Musial laced a two-out double off Boston’s Jim Tobin to score Max Lanier and Johnny Hopp. He singled his next time up in the fifth as the Cardinals won 3-2.

In 47 at-bats down the stretch of a tight pennant race, Musial batted .426 with a home run and seven RBIs. The Cardinals nonetheless fell short of the Brooklyn Dodgers by 2 1/2 games, which led soon-to-be-traded first baseman Johnny Mize to wonder openly where the kid had been all year.

“Here we’re fighting the Dodgers for a pennant. (General Manager Branch) Rickey said we didn’t have anybody in the minor leagues to help us,” Mize griped. “Then in September he brings up Musial. Why didn’t he bring Musial up earlier? That’s what all the players wanted to know. We might have gone ahead and won the pennant.”

There would be no shortage of pennants for the Cardinals, or accolades for Musial, in the coming seasons. Nor would 1941 be their last tight race with the rival Dodgers.

Musial was good in 1942, batting .315 as St. Louis won a franchise-best 106 regular-season games, along with the first of four pennants over five seasons and a World Series title. But he was outstanding in 1943.

Stan Musial bats against the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game at Shibe Park in Philadelphia, 1946. (AP Photo/Warren M. Winterbottom, File) Warren M. Winterbottom AP

Musial won his first of seven career batting titles at .357, while also leading the National League in hits (220), doubles (48), triples (20), on-base percentage (.425), slugging (.562) and total bases (347). At just 22, he was the league’s Most Valuable Player and, in fact, would rank among the top five in MVP balloting each of the next 10 years and in the top 10 each of the next 14.

The Cardinals were champions again in 1944, defeating their stadium landlords, the St. Louis Browns, in the Trolly Series. Musial belted a two-run home run in the first inning of Game 4, a 5-1 Cardinals win. Remarkably, it was the only home run he would hit in 86 World Series at bats.

After a season lost to painting ships and playing ball with the Navy at Pearl Harbor, Musial returned for another championship run in 1946. On June 22 of that season, the Cardinals visited Ebbets Field in Brooklyn for the second of a three-game series, trailing the Dodgers in the standings by 2 1/2 games.

Late in the game, as Musial stepped to the plate with three hits already under his belt, St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Bob Broeg noticed a murmur in the crowd as it swelled into a chant: “Here comes the man … here comes the man …”

The man? Stan? Stan the Man?

Broeg liked its rhyme and, for numerous reasons, recognized it as the perfect nickname for Musial. In its context, though, the sobriquet was inspired by the way The Man tattooed Dodger pitching. That season alone, he batted .418 with three home runs and 18 RBIs against them.

The pennant that year came down to a best-of-three tie-breaker series between the two teams at the end of the regular season. The Cardinals won in two games, then defeated the Boston Red Sox in a seven-game World Series.

With hindsight, Musial recognized that season would likely bring an end to the “Swifties” National League dominance, mainly because their chief rival, the Dodgers, had opened itself to new sources of talent with the signing of Jackie Robinson the following year. The Cardinals, on the other hand, were slow to integrate and didn’t sign their first black player, pitcher Tom Alston, for another seven years.

Robinson had often singled out Musial as someone who encourage him, even as he battled stark racism of the day. He wasn’t outspoken on issues of politics or race, but other black players like Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Ernie Banks have recalled how Musial would join them in the All-Star Game clubhouse to play cards, the only white player at the table.

Stan Musial at the St. Louis Cardinals spring training baseball camp in Florida.. (AP Photo/File) Anonymous AP

In 1952, the Dodgers were at Sportsman’s Park with another black pitcher, Joe Black, on the mound. Racial taunts flew from the home dugout just as Musial stepped to the plate — “With that dark background, Stan, you shouldn’t have any trouble seeing the ball,” his teammates laughed.

Musial was embarrassed, and he stepped from the batter’s box to kick at the dirt until they quieted down. Later, in a corridor under the stadium, Musial sought out Black to apologize.

“I’m sorry that happened, but don’t worry about it,” he told him. “You’re a great pitcher and you’ll win a lot of games.”

Meanwhile, Musial continued to pound the baseball with drum-beat consistency. His best season was 1948, when he fell one home run shy of leading the National League in every offensive metric but stolen bases, strikeouts and walks. He slashed .376/.450/.702 with 230 hits, 46 doubles, 18 triples, 131 RBIs, 135 runs and an incredible 429 total bases.

Popular legend has it that Musial lost a home run that season when the game in which he supposedly hit it was postponed due to rain. Otherwise, that 40th blast would have tied Ralph Kiner for the league lead and made Musial the last on the Senior Circuit to win a Triple Crown. Research efforts to turn up some evidence of that home run have failed to surface, however.

Still, there were four more batting titles and many milestones ahead of him. The Sporting News, in fact, named Musial the best baseball player of the post-war decade from 1946 through 1955. DiMaggio, Robinson, Ted Williams, Bob Feller, Aaron, Mays and others were stars during those seasons, but Stan the Man stood out.

He made a final run at a batting title in 1962 when, at age 41, he hit .330. He also became the first grandfather to hit a home run that season.

Asked once the secret of his longevity in the game, Musial replied: “Get eight hours of sleep regularly, keep your weight down, run a mile a day and, if you must smoke, try light cigars because they cut down on the inhaling … Oh, and make it a point to hit .300.”

By the time he retired, Musial owned 17 major league and 29 National League records. He had amassed 3,630 hits, 1,599 RBIs, 475 home runs, 128.2 WAR and appeared in 24 All-Star Games (they played two per season from 1959-1962).

In 1969, Musial became the first Hall of Famer to be inducted with at least 300 votes (though, remarkably, 23 baseball writers didn’t mark his name on their ballots). The Cardinals, meanwhile, unveiled the statue that remains a landmark in front of Busch Stadium III. Inscribed at its base are the words spoken by former National League President Ford Frick: “Here stands baseball’s perfect warrior … Here stands baseball’s perfect knight.”

Stan Musial stand near a statue of him at the plate, outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Fred Waters, File) Fred Waters AP

That’s the Stan Musial Cardinals ownership wanted the nation to know in 2010 when it launched the “Stand for Stan” campaign to raise awareness of his legend. When President Barack Obama presented Musial with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February of 2011, he did so with the acknowledgment of his humanity and citizenship, as well as his outstanding playing career.

“Stan remains to this day, an icon untarnished, a beloved pillar in the community, and a gentleman you’d want your kids to emulate,” he said.

SEASONS IN ST. LOUIS: 1941-1944, 1946-1963

KEY STATS

.331/.417/.559 in St. Louis | 24x All-Star | 7x NL batting champion | MVP’43,’46,’48 | 3 WS rings | 128.2 WAR

TOP 100 SCORE: 10.31