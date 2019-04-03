St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals postpone home opener due to weather

A quick look at the numbers retired by the St. Louis Cardinals

Some of the greatest baseball players of all time have worn the Birds on the Bat. Here's a look at the players who the St. Louis Cardinals have honored by retiring their numbers.
Some of the greatest baseball players of all time have worn the Birds on the Bat. Here's a look at the players who the St. Louis Cardinals have honored by retiring their numbers. By

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their home opener against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until Friday due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast.

The game will begin at 3:15 p.m. with the Busch Stadium gates opening at noon, and all previously scheduled opening day festivities will proceed on Friday.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled game Friday. Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s Official Pregame Party at Cardinals Nation can use those same tickets Friday as well.

A schedule of official activities and information for #OpeningDaySTL can be found at cardinals.com/OpeningDay.

Five games into 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals already look like a bad baseball team

Cheap Seats

Five games into 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals already look like a bad baseball team

By Scott Wuerz For the News-Democrat

By Scott Wuerz For the News-Democrat

The STL Cardinals have started the 2019 MLB baseball season with too many strikeouts, a bad offense & a struggling bullpen. It's proof the front office should have done more to improve the team in the offseason.

Greatest Cardinals Final Four begins Monday

