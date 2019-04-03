St. Louis Cardinals postpone home opener due to weather

A quick look at the numbers retired by the St. Louis Cardinals Some of the greatest baseball players of all time have worn the Birds on the Bat. Here's a look at the players who the St. Louis Cardinals have honored by retiring their numbers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the greatest baseball players of all time have worn the Birds on the Bat. Here's a look at the players who the St. Louis Cardinals have honored by retiring their numbers.

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their home opener against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until Friday due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast.

The game will begin at 3:15 p.m. with the Busch Stadium gates opening at noon, and all previously scheduled opening day festivities will proceed on Friday.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled game Friday. Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s Official Pregame Party at Cardinals Nation can use those same tickets Friday as well.

A schedule of official activities and information for #OpeningDaySTL can be found at cardinals.com/OpeningDay.

