Tyler O'Neill signs autographs for Cardinals fans Tyler O'Neill, whom the Cardinals acquired in the deal that sent Marco Gonzales to the Seattle Mariners, greets fans while signing autographs during spring training.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a number of roster moves prior to tonight’s game in Milwaukee, recalling three players from the Memphis roster, while placing right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers and outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day Injured List.

The Cardinals recalled infielder/outfielder Yairo Muñoz, right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos and rookie right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Memphis. The team also optioned infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson to triple-A.

Mayers is out with a shoulder lat strain while O’Neill hits the injured list with a right elbow ulnar nerve subluxation.

Muñoz served as the team’s 26th man during last weekend’s Mexico Series and Gallegos, who posted his first Major League win last week, worked 1/3 of an inning in relief on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico, as he became the first Mexican-born Cardinals player to take part in a regular season game played in his homeland.

Helsley, 24, will be making his Major League debut with his first appearance. The 6-2, 230-pound Oklahoma native was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2015 amateur draft out of Northeastern State (Okla.) University.

Helsley was 0-0 with a 3.86 in two starts for Memphis this season, making his most recent start last Friday (April 11) at San Antonio with 3.0 innings pitched. He’s 27-9 with a 2.61 ERA in 67 career games pitched (64 starts) in the minors and was named the Florida State League’s Most Valuable Pitcher in 2017 after an All-Star season at Palm Beach (High-A).