Cardinals send O’Neill, Mayers to injured list, recall three from Memphis
Tyler O’Neill signs autographs for Cardinals fans
The St. Louis Cardinals announced a number of roster moves prior to tonight’s game in Milwaukee, recalling three players from the Memphis roster, while placing right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers and outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day Injured List.
The Cardinals recalled infielder/outfielder Yairo Muñoz, right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos and rookie right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Memphis. The team also optioned infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson to triple-A.
Mayers is out with a shoulder lat strain while O’Neill hits the injured list with a right elbow ulnar nerve subluxation.
Muñoz served as the team’s 26th man during last weekend’s Mexico Series and Gallegos, who posted his first Major League win last week, worked 1/3 of an inning in relief on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico, as he became the first Mexican-born Cardinals player to take part in a regular season game played in his homeland.
Helsley, 24, will be making his Major League debut with his first appearance. The 6-2, 230-pound Oklahoma native was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2015 amateur draft out of Northeastern State (Okla.) University.
Helsley was 0-0 with a 3.86 in two starts for Memphis this season, making his most recent start last Friday (April 11) at San Antonio with 3.0 innings pitched. He’s 27-9 with a 2.61 ERA in 67 career games pitched (64 starts) in the minors and was named the Florida State League’s Most Valuable Pitcher in 2017 after an All-Star season at Palm Beach (High-A).
