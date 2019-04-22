St. Louis Cardinals place Michael Wacha on 10 day injured list

Cardinals Michael Wacha St. Louis Cardinals MLB pitcher Michael Wacha throws three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals in a Major League Baseball game played at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Cardinals MLB pitcher Michael Wacha throws three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals in a Major League Baseball game played at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, FL.

The St. Lous Cardinals announced prior to Monday’s series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers that they have placed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day Injured List with left knee patellar tendinitis, retroactive to April 19, and recalled infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson from Memphis.

Wacha, who was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in his first four starts this season, including a 6-3 win over the Brewers in his start April 17, is leading the Cardinals pitching staff with his 24 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched.

The left-handed hitting Robinson, who was on the Cardinals opening-day roster, is being recalled for the second time this season. Robinson will wear No. 33.