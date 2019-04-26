Brighton’s Isringhausen among three to be inducted to Cardinals Hall of Fame

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

All-time leader in saves and a native of the metro east, Jason Isringhausen, will be among three former Cardinals inducted to the franchise’s hall of fame.

The 2019 induction class, the sixth going back to the inaugural class of 2014, was announced prior to the Cardinals’ home game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday night.

Isringhausen was raised in Brighton and pitched both at Piasa Southwestern High School and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey before being drafted by the New York Mets in 44th round of the 1991 MLB Draft. Joining him as the fans’ choice for Cardinals Hall of Fame induction will be Scott Rolen, the Gold Glove third baseman during the “MV3” seasons from 2002-2007.

The Red Ribbon Committee selected former 40s-era pitcher Mort Cooper as its inductee.

The trio will be inducted on August 24.

“Selecting the members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class has become yet another beloved tradition in our organization,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable players selected by our fans and our Red Ribbon Committee each August during Induction Weekend.”

Jason Isringhausen throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2008, in St. Louis. Isringhausen earned his career No. 290th save with a perfect ninth inning. Jeff Roberson AP

Chosen by the fans, Rolen and Jason Isringhausen were the top two vote-getters in the Cardinals Hall of Fame online balloting. The ballot also included Keith Hernandez, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria and John Tudor. Nearly 75,000 votes were cast over the six-week voting period, the second highest total since the inaugural fan vote in 2014.

Isringhausen spent seven seasons as the Cardinals closer. During his tenure, the Cardinals won the Central Division four times, capturing the pennant in 2004 and 2006 and winning the World Series in 2006. He registered a National League-best 47 saves in 2004, tying Lee Smith’s franchise record, until Trevor Rosenthal saved 48 in 2015.

An All-Star in 2005, “Izzy” holds the franchise record for saves with 217 and ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts. His 401 appearances, all in relief, are the sixth most in club history.

St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen follows through on his first inning 3-run home run off San Francisco Giants Brad Hennessey during a baseball game on Friday, Sep. 15, 2006, in St. Louis. Rolen’s home run also scored Albert Pujols and Scott Spiezio. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson) KYLE ERICSON AP

In his five plus seasons with the Cardinals, Rolen won Gold Gloves in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006. He was named a National League All-Star in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, and captured a Silver Slugger award in 2002.

In 2004, Rolen slashed .314/.409/.598 with 34 home runs and 124 RBI. That season, he authored one of the great moments in St. Louis baseball history with his pennant-clinching, two-run homer off Roger Clemens in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

During Busch Stadium II’s final season in 2005, Rolen was voted by Cardinals fans as the third baseman to the All-Busch Stadium team. In 2006, Rolen helped the club to its 10th World Championship, closing out the postseason with a 10-game hitting streak.

A big, burly right-hander known for his blazing fastball, Cooper came up through the Cardinals farm system and made his debut at the end of 1938 season with a three-hit, complete game win in Philadelphia. He would go on to anchor the Cardinals pitching staff from 1942 to 1944, the most successful three-year stretch in franchise history. During the stretch, he won at least 20 games (one of just three players in Cardinals history to achieve such a feat).

St. Louis Cardinals’ Mort Cooper is shown at the Cairo, Ill., spring training site, March 2, 1945. (AP Photo) JW ASSOCIATED PRESS

A two-time All-Star, Cooper won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1942 after leading the league in wins (22), ERA (1.78) and shutouts (10). A two-time champion, Cooper ranks second in franchise history in World Series games started (6) and innings pitched (45.0).

To be eligible for Cardinals Hall of Fame consideration, players must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and must be retired as a player from Major League Baseball for at least three years. The eligible pool of players is divided into two categories of “modern players” and “veteran players”. If a player retired more than 40 years prior to the induction year, he is classified as a veteran player.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the Cardinals Museum.