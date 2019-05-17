Cardinals activate Martinez from injured list, recall Helsley from Memphis

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday, prior to their series opener against the Texas Rangers, that they have activated right-handed pitcher Carlos Martínez from the 10-day Injured List and recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Memphis.

The team also announced that right-handed pitcher Luke Gregerson has been designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone has been optioned to triple-A.

Martínez, 27, has been on the injured list all season with a right shoulder cuff strain, and recently completed an injury rehabilitation. In five relief appearances that totaled 6.2 innings between Peoria (A), Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA), Martinez allowed one run on five hits, walked four and struck out six.

Martínez, 54-38, 3.37 ERA career, made 15 relief appearances at the end of last season, going 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA (18.1 IP), five saves and 19 strikeouts. He pitched multiple innings in five of the 15 relief outings.

Helsley, 24, will be making his second stint with the Cardinals, after having been previously recalled on April 16.

The 6-2, 230-pound Oklahoma native made three relief appearances with the Cardinals, totaling 6.1 innings pitched with just three hits allowed and seven strikeouts for a 2.84 ERA. Each of his three appearances, including his major league debut on April 16, were of two innings or more.

Since returning to Memphis following an option an April 29, Helsley has appeared in five games, including one start, and has gone 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA (10.2 IP/4 ER), striking out 12. He was unscored upon in his four relief outings, covering 8.1 innings pitched.

Leone, 27, appeared in 20 games for St. Louis this season, going 0-0 with a 8.02 ERA (21.1 IP) and 27 strikeouts.

Gregerson, 35, began the 2019 season on the injured list and appeared in six games, allowing five runs, following his return to the active roster on May 4. He’s 35-36, 3.15 ERA and 66 saves in 646 career games pitched.