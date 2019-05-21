St. Louis Cardinals game postponed due to threat of severe weather

Paul DeJong say he wants to be a Cardinal for life St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong signed a six year contract extension that, with club options, could keep in him St. Louis through 2024. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong signed a six year contract extension that, with club options, could keep in him St. Louis through 2024.

The St. Louis Cardinals game against Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed due to the forecasted threat of severe weather conditions.





The two teams will make up the postponed game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday as part of a day/night split double header. Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the 6:45 p.m. make-up game.

The first game Wednesday will start as scheduled at 12:15 p.m., with gates opening at 10:45 a.m. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:45 p.m. make-up game.

BLUES MONITORING WEATHER AS WELL

Storms are expected to blow through downtown St. Louis about the same time the Blues face off with the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. The Blues are coordinating with St. Louis emergency managers and police to monitor the weather.

Fans are told to stay in their seats if a strong storm hits.