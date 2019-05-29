Cardinals recall Memphis left-hander to make start against Phillies

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled rookie left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera from triple-A Memphis and optioned outfielder Lane Thomas

Cabrera, 22, will get the start for the Cardinals’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday. He’ll be the 2,000th player to appear in a game for the Cardinals since they joined the National League in 1892.

The Dominican-born Cabrera was 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA in nine games (7 starts) for Memphis this season, but has gone 6.0 innings in each of his past three starts, and allowed just four runs for a 3.00 ERA in his last two outings, the most recent a 4-2 win on May 21 at Nashville.

The 6-2, 190-pound Cabrera was acquired by the Cardinals last July 31 in a four-player trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that sent outfielder Tommy Pham to Tampa Bay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cabrera earned All-Star selections in both 2018 (Southern League-AA) and 2016 (Midwest League-A), and he was named the 2018-19 Dominican Winter League Rookie of the Year.

Cabrera will be the first Cardinal to make his debut as a starting pitcher since Daniel Ponce de Leon on July 23 last year and the first lefty to do so since Tim Cooney in April of 2013.