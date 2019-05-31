Cardinals promote Knizner from Memphis as Molina goes on 10-day Injured List

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice Three key Cardinals expected to lead St. Louis in 2018 get some important swings in during Spring Training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three key Cardinals expected to lead St. Louis in 2018 get some important swings in during Spring Training.

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed catcher Yadier Molina on the 10-day Injured List with a right thumb tendon strain retroactive to May 29.

Rookie catcher Andrew Knizner has been promoted from the triple-A Memphis Redbirds in time for Friday’s game against Chicago.

Molina, 36, a nine-time National League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove winner, was batting .265 with 4 home runs and 33 RBI through 50 games this season and had started 49 of 53 games through May 28. This will be the sixth time Molina has been placed on the Injured List over his 16-year Major League career. He missed 26 games last year.

Knizner, 24, the Cardinals seventh round selection (226th overall) in the 2016 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State University, has been the starting catcher in Memphis, appearing in 37 games while batting .286 with 5 home runs, 17 RBI and eight doubles.

He has a career batting average of .307 over 279 minor league games with 30 HR and 155 RBI. The right-handed hitter hasn’t gone more than two games without a hit during the 2019 season.

Defensively, Knizner has thrown out 17 of 32 attempted base stealers (53.1%) this season, with his 17 runners caught stealing leading all Pacific Coast League and triple-A catchers while ranking ninth among all minor league catchers.

A member of the 2018 Pacific Coast League Championship Redbirds squad, Knizner was named an All-Star in the Midwest League (2017) and prestigious Arizona Fall League (2017). He was selected to the 2018 All-Star Futures Game for the USA Team in Washington D.C., last July.

Knizner will wear uniform No. 7.