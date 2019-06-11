Molina activated from injured list, Knizner optioned to Memphis

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice Three key Cardinals expected to lead St. Louis in 2018 get some important swings in during Spring Training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three key Cardinals expected to lead St. Louis in 2018 get some important swings in during Spring Training.

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated catcher Yadier Molina from the 10-day injured list and optioned rookie catcher Andrew Knizner to triple-A Memphis.

Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined on May 29 due to a right thumb tendon strain.

At the time he was placed on the Injured List, Molina was leading all major league catchers in games played (50), innings caught (416.2), RBI (33), hits (50), doubles (13) and stolen bases (4).

Molina, 36, collected his 1,900th career hit on May 25, ranking eighth all-time among Cardinals. For the season, he is batting .265 with four home runs and 33 RBI, both second on the team.

Knizner, who is one of five Cardinals to have made their big league debut this season, appeared in two games following his call-up. Matt Wieters, signed as a free agent during the offseason, filled in for Molina by hitting .224 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.