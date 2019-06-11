Cardinals sign first-round draft pick

Zach Thompson, the Cardinals’ first pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, went 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA and struck out 130 batters in 90 innings as a junior at the University of Kentucky.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed their first round draft pick of the 2019 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, 21 arrived at Busch Stadium Tuesdayto sign his contract, meet with Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Randy Flores, members of the team’s front office staff and tour the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The Selma, Ind., native stands 6-foot-2, 220 lbs., and attended Wapahani High School before pitching at the University of Kentucky.

During his junior season, Thompson posted a 6-1 record with a 2.40 ERA while striking out 130 batters over 90 innings. He tied for second in the Southeastern Conference in strikeouts eighth in NCAA Division 1. His 13 strikeouts/nine innings pitched ranked 10th in the nation.

Thompson utilizes a four-pitch arsenal that includes a fastball, slider, change-up and curve. In his three-year career at UK, Thompson compiled a 16-5 record with a 3.20 ERA with 268 strikeouts in 196.2 innings.

His 2019 accolades included being named second team All-SEC, second team Collegiate Baseball All-American, Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist.

Thompson will first report to Jupiter, Florida where he will receive his affiliation assignment to begin his professional career in the minor leagues.