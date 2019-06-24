Cardinals’ hard-throwing reliever Hicks suffers torn UCL

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

Jordan Hicks, the hard-throwing, star reliever for the St. Louis Cardinals, has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Monday following an MRI examination of his right elbow.

Hicks, 22, was taken out of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the 9th inning after throwing 1 1/3 innings. The second-year reliever, known to regularly hit 100+ mph on the radar gun, had a team-best 14 saves before the injury in 29 games pitched. He is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA, while fanning 31 batters in 28 2/3 innings of work.

The team is still determining the next course of action for Hicks.