Cardinals’ newly-released includes games in London, series with Yankees

A rare interleague series with the New York Yankees along with a trip to London to battle the Chicago Cubs are among the highlights next year for the St. Louis Cardinals, who released their 2020 regular season schedule on Monday.

The Cardinals will open the season on March 26, the earliest opening date in franchise history, on the road in the first of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals will then play at Milwaukee, March 30-April 1.

The Cardinals home opener will be Thursday, April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles as part of a seven-game home stand with Baltimore (April 2, 4-5) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 6-9). The April 2 home opener will be the first ever against Baltimore and the first ever for the Cardinals against an American League opponent.

Among the key home dates are a weekend series, July 17-19 against the New York Yankees will make their first trip to Busch Stadium since the 2014 season. The Chicago Cubs will make a pair of appearances in St. Louis, July 23-26 for a four game series and a four game weekend series and a four-game weekend series September 10-13.

The Cardinals will host the Cubs in London, England for a two-game series June 13-14, the team’s first ever regular season “Home” games outside of St. Louis. Because of the two-game international London Series, the Cardinals will play 79 games in St. Louis in 2020 with their final home games September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee.

The 2020 season will feature 26 home series and 26 road series, including 13 weekend series at Busch Stadium: April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore, April 24-26 vs. Miami, May 8-10 vs New York Mets, May 22-24 vs. Arizona, May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh, June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati, July 3-5 vs. Milwaukee, July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees, July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs, August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati, August 14-16 vs. Milwaukee, August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh and September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals 20-game interleague schedule will feature a pair of two-game home-and-home series with in-state rival Kansas City (August 4-5 at Kansas City and September 15-16 at Busch Stadium) and with the Toronto Blue Jays (June 1-2 at Busch Stadium and August 18-19 at Toronto).