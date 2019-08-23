Rolen, Izzy and Cooper set to join 40 others in St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

Three former players will join other baseball greats with their induction Saturday to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Third baseman Scott Rolen, all-time saves leader Jason Isringhausen, and “Swifties” staff ace Mort Cooper will join the Red Blazer Club during a ceremony that begins at 3 a.m. at Ballpark Village. The event is free and open to the public. Ballpark Village opens at 11 a.m., though space is limited.

The event will be televised live on Fox Sports Midwest.

Cardinals Hall of Famers are selected by fan balloting. A Veterans Era player is selected by a special Red Ribbon panel.

They’ll be enshrined with 40 others. Among those expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony include Ozzie Smith, Tony LaRussa, Jim Edmonds, Tim McCarver, Ray Lankford, Whitey Herzog, Vince Coleman, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons and Chris Carpenter.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Scott Rolen is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning on a single by Juan Encarnacion against the Chicago Cubs during their baseball game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2006, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson) KYLE ERICSON AP

Scott Rolen, 2002-2007

Rolen arrived in St. Louis with a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies for Placido Polanco, pitcher Bud Smith and reliever Mike Timlin. In five-plus seasons with the Cardinals, Rolen was four times an All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner in 2002 and one-third of the “MV3” that led the Cardinals to two National League pennants and a World Series championship.

In 2004, Rolen slashed .314/.409/.598 with 34 home runs and 124 RBI. His stellar 2004 campaign continued during the postseason with his pennant-clinching, two-run homer off Roger Clemens in the 6th inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series vs. Houston.

During Busch Stadium II’s final season in 2005, Rolen was voted by Cardinals fans as the third baseman to the All-Busch Stadium team.

In 2006, Rolen helped the club to its 10th World Championship, closing out the postseason with a 10-game hitting streak.

A Belleville News-Democrat series ranking the Top 100 Cardinals of all-time listed Rolen at No. 14 on the basis of Wins Above Replacement. In 661 games with the Cardinals, Rolen slashed .286/.370/.510 with 111 home runs and 453 RBIs.

Jason Isringhausen throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, April 30, 2008, in St. Louis. Isringhausen earned his career No. 290th save with a perfect ninth inning. Jeff Roberson AP

Jason Isringhausen, 2002-2008

“Izzy,” a native of Brighton, Illinois, was the Cardinals close for seven seasons. During his tenure, the Cardinals won the Central Division four times, capturing the pennant in 2004 and 2006 and winning the World Series in 2006.

He registered a National League-best 47 saves in 2004, tying Lee Smith’s franchise record, until Trevor Rosenthal saved 48 in 2015. An All-Star in 2005, Isringhausen holds the franchise record for saves with 217 and ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts.

His 401 appearances, all in relief, are the sixth most in club history. He finished his Cardinals career wtih a 2.98 ERA and 373 strikeouts in 401 games.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Mort Cooper is shown at the Cairo, Ill., spring training site, March 2, 1945. (AP Photo) JW ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mort Cooper, 1938-1945

The big right-hander was the Veteran Era selection of the Cardinals special Red Ribbon panel.

Cooper came up through the Cardinals farm system and made his debut at the end of 1938 season with a three-hit, complete-game win in Philadelphia. Cooper would go on to anchor the Cardinals pitching staff during the most successful three-year stretch in franchise history (1942-44), winning at least 20 games in each of those years. He’s one of just three players in Cardinals history to achieve such a feat.

The two-time All-Star also won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1942 after leading the league with 22 wins, a 1.78 ERA and 10 shutouts. A two-time champion, Cooper ranks second in franchise history in World Series games started (6) and innings pitched (45.0). On the BND’s Top 100 list, Cooper came in at No. 26.

Cardinals Hall of Fame Members

Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Harry Brecheen, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Vince Coleman, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Ray Lankford, Marty Marion, Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre.