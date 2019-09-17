Former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog recovering from stroke

Whitey Herzog on Royals and Cardinals Former Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog talked about his time managing in Kansas City and St. Louis as the two teams meet in inter-league play over the weekend at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog talked about his time managing in Kansas City and St. Louis as the two teams meet in inter-league play over the weekend at Kauffman Stadium.

Whitey Herzog, the Hall of Fame baseball manager, is recovering from a stroke he sustained during his charity golf tournament on Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals have confirmed.

Herzog managed the Cardinals from 1981 to 1990, winning three National League pennants and one World Series championship. Since his retirement from baseball, he has staged an annual golf outing at Forest Hills Country Club to raise money for various causes, including the construction of Whitey Herzog Field at Citizens Park in Belleville.

The Cardinals said Tuesday that Herzog has been treated and is recovering. A release from the team described the stroke as “minor.”

“Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well,” according to a statement from the Cardinals. “Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them.”

Herzog is a graduate of New Athens High School, where he starred in both baseball and basketball, and was a standout in the Clinton County Baseball League by the time he was 14. He went on to a major league playing career before making his mark as a manager with a daring brand of baseball that emphasized speed and defense.

After leading the Kansas City Royals to three straight American League Championship Series in the last 1970s, he joined the Cardinals as both field manager and general manager. His teams won the 1982 World Series and pennants in 1985 and 1987. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 with an all-time record of 1,281-1,125 (.532) over 18 seasons.