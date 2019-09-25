Plan to watch the Cardinals and Diamondbacks? You’ll have to log onto the web to see it.

The Greatest Cardinals: 1-100 These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the 100 greatest St. Louis Cardinals in team history.

If you’re looking for Wednesday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks on television, you won’t find it.

That’s because Major League Baseball has selected the game to be broadcast exclusively on YouTube. It’s free to watch, but fans will have to access to the internet to do so.

Here are instructions to find the game provided by YouTube:

Every MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube broadcast is free to watch. There are no fees or sign-ups required. You do not need a YouTube account to access the games. The game broadcasts are not available anywhere else on TV or online. Here are the easy ways to watch every MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube for each of your devices.

Mobile device:

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for “MLB.”

3. Tap the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

5. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on “Set Reminder” to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

6. Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.

Smart TV:

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for “MLB.”

3. Click on the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

Desktop

1. Go to www.youtube.com/mlb on your browser.

2. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live.

3. If the game is upcoming, click the “Set Reminder” button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

The game beings at 2:40 p.m. central time. You can watch the game here.